Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: The Largest Shopping Mall Operator in America Raised its Dividend by 12.1%, Will Trade Ex-Dividend on November 16, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on November 15, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on November 14, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Today, PRO-TD covers ex-dividend news on SPG. Get our free coverage by signing up at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=SPG

Dividend Declared

On October 27, 2017, Simon Property's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.85 per share, which is a 12.1% increase on a y-o-y basis. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2017, to stockholders of record on November 16, 2017.

Simon Property's indicated dividend represents a yield of 4.52%, which is substantially above the average dividend yield of 3.71% for the financial sector. The Company has raised dividend for seven consecutive years.

Dividend Insights

Simon Property has a dividend payout ratio of 66.0% which indicates that the Company distributes approximately $0.66 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Simon Property is forecasted to report earnings of $6.84 for the next year compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $7.40. One of the primary reasons for the difference between earnings and annualized dividend is that Simon Property is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) which is structured by law to distribute at least 90% of earnings. Moreover, since REITs generate income from owning portfolios of investment real estate, they are likely to have higher depreciation charges.

Since depreciation is a non-cash charge, it does not directly impact the ability of dividend the companies can distribute. For this reason, Fund from Operations (FFO) is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization to earnings and subtracting any gains on sales which then provides a better picture of any company's profitability and capacity to pay and to sustain dividends. For instance, for the third quarter 2017 results announced on October 27, 2017, Simon generated net income attributable to common stockholders of $513.8 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, compared to $504.7 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, in Q3 2016. On the other hand, the Company's FFO was $1.04 billion, or $2.89 per diluted share, compared to $976.0 million, or $2.70 per diluted share, in the prior year's same period. The FFO indicates that the Company should be able to comfortably cover its dividend payout.

As of September 30, 2017, Simon Property had more than $6.5 billion of liquidity consisting of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash and available capacity under its revolving credit facilities. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Simon

On November 10, 2017, Simon Property announced that Stefan M. Selig has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Mr. Selig is a highly accomplished banker and senior executive who has served in prominent leadership roles in both the private and public sectors.

In addition to serving on Simon Property's Board, Mr. Selig is the founder of BridgePark Advisors LLC and serves as the Lead Independent Director of the Board of Directors for Safety, Income & Growth Inc. Mr. Selig served as Undersecretary of Commerce for International Trade for the US Department of Commerce from June 2014 to June 2016. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Committee for Economic Development (CED).

Stock Performance

On Monday, November 13, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $160.31, slipping 2.10% from its previous closing price of $163.75. A total volume of 2.95 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.58 million shares. Simon Property's stock price advanced 1.79% in the last three months and 4.01% in the past six months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 28.31 and has a dividend yield of 4.49%. At Monday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $50.51 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily