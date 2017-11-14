Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Security Concerns Leads TIO Networks, A PayPal Company, To Suspend Operations

Research Desk Line-up: Green Dot Post Earnings Coverage

Details of the Security Concerns

PayPal had acquired TIO in July 2017. TIO's network security vulnerabilities were discovered when PayPal's standard pre-integration testing process was conducted. It was found that the TIO's platform and TIO's data security program did not adhere to PayPal's information security standards. TIO is yet to be integrated into PayPal's platform and TIO's systems are separate from PayPal's network. Due to this PayPal network has not been affected by the current situation. TIO suspended its operations to protect its customers. PayPal has started an internal investigation of TIO and has sought the assistance of third-party cybersecurity expertise to review TIO's bill payment platform. The investigation will also focus on TIO's practices and representations before PayPal acquired the Company.

The Company has apologized to its customers for the inconveniences and assured that the security of TIO's systems and the protection of TIO's customers is its main priority. The Company is also working with concerned authorities to safeguard TIO's customers. The investigation is still ongoing, and the Company has not given any timeframe by when the investigation would be complete. TIO has said that it would provide updates on the matter to its customers and biller partners directly as soon as details are available.

PayPal/TIO deal

PayPal had announced the acquisition of Canadian Company TIO Networks Corp. in February 2017 and completed the transaction in July 2017. The deal was valued $233 million and the acquisition would allow PayPal to expand its network to reach new customers and billers.

TIO is a cloud-based multi-channel bill payment processing and receivables management Company in North America. TIO has processed over $7 billion in consumer bill payments in fiscal year 2016. TIO had over 16 million consumer-bill pay accounts and offers convenient solutions for expedited bill payment services to financially underserved consumers. TIO processes telecom, wireless, cable, and utility bill payments for TIO's customers and is supported by over 10,000 supported and other direct billers. TIO offers fast, convenient, and secure bill payment services through self-service kiosk, retail walk-in, mobile, and web solutions.

About PayPal Holdings, Inc.

San Jose, California based PayPal was founded in December 1998. PayPal is a leading technology platform Company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. The Company's open digital payments platform allows PayPal's 218 million active account holders to connect and transact either online, on a mobile device, in an app, or in person. PayPal services are available in over 200 markets around the world and PayPal platforms include Braintree, Venmo, and Xoom. These platforms enable consumers and merchants to receive money in more than 100 currencies, withdraw funds in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Last Close Stock Review

PayPal's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $74.03, slightly up 0.05%. A total volume of 5.83 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 24.02% in the last three months, 47.06% in the past six months, and 84.71% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock skyrocketed 87.56% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 57.61 and currently have a market cap of $89.11 billion.

