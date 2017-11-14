

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier Commercial Aircraft (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) said that at the Dubai Airshow, it has signed a letter of intent or LOI with Cairo-based EgyptAir Holding Company for up to 24 CS300 aircraft. This includes firm orders for twelve CS300 aircraft with purchase rights for an additional 12 aircraft.



Based on the list price of the CS300 airliner, a firm-order contract would be valued at about $1.1 billion. In the event EgyptAir also exercises the 12 purchase rights for CS300 aircraft, the contract value would increase to nearly $2.2 billion. EgyptAir is the national airline of Egypt.



'We're thrilled that EgyptAir selected the CS300 aircraft to renew its fleet. Bombardier's 20-year market outlook foresees demand for 450 airplanes in the 60- to 150-seat category for the region and this LOI confirms the need for right-sized aircraft in the Middle East,' said Fred Cromer, President of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.



