Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Waste Connections' Revenue Grew 11.2%; EPS Surged 38.2%

Research Desk Line-up: Stericycle Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended September 30, 2017, Waste Connections' revenue increased 11.2% to $1.21 billion from $1.08 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's recycling revenue, excluding acquisitions, increased 28% to $37 million on a y-o-y basis due to higher commodity values for fiber.

During Q3 FY17, Waste Connections' gross profit increased 13.9% to $511.36 million from $448.61 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 100 basis points to 42.3% of revenue from 41.3% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Waste Connections' adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 14.9% to $393.38 million from $342.32 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin increased 100 basis points to 32.6% of revenue from 31.6% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Waste Connections' operating income increased 37.8% to $218.77 million from $158.67 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the operating income included $7.2 million in charges primarily related to costs for transactions completed in the period and certain costs associated with the Progressive Waste acquisition. The operating income for Q3 FY16 included $20.3 million of items primarily related to the Progressive Waste acquisition completed on June 01, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 350 basis points to 18.1% of revenue from 14.6% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Waste Connections' net income increased 39% to $123.23 million on a y-o-y basis from $88.62 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS increased 38.2% to $0.47 on a y-o-y basis from $0.34 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, Waste Connections' adjusted net income increased 25% to $158.13 million on a y-o-y basis from $126.46 million in Q3 FY16. Adjusted net income primarily excluded the impact of acquisition-related items. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 25% to $0.60 on a y-o-y basis from $0.48 in the same period last year.

Waste Connections' Segment Details

Solid Waste Collection - During Q3 FY17, the Solid Waste Collection segment's revenue increased 7.2% to $812.86 million from $757.81 million in the same period last year.

Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer - During Q3 FY17, the Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer segment's revenue increased 11.1% to $259.48 million from $233.54 million in the same period last year.

Solid Waste Recycling - During Q3 FY17, the Solid Waste Recycling segment's revenue increased 40.3% to $41.57 million from $29.62 million in the same period last year.

E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal - During Q3 FY17, the E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery, and Disposal segment's revenue increased 81.9% to $54.72 million from $30.07 million in the same period last year.

Intermodal and Other - During Q3 FY17, the Intermodal and Other segment's revenue increased 11.6% to $37.85 million from $33.89 million in the same period last year.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Waste Connections' cash and equivalents increased 220.7% to $495.25 million from $154.38 million on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt and notes payable increased 8.5% to $3.93 billion from $3.62 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's net accounts receivables increased 21.3% to $588.53 million from $485.14 million in the fourth quarter of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 10.2% to $276.97 million from $251.25 million in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, Waste Connections' YTD cash provided by operating activities increased 64.8% to $888.38 million from $538.83 million in the same period last year. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted free cash flow increased 7% to $220.41 million from $205.84 million in the same period last year.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Monday, November 13, 2017, Waste Connections' stock rose 1.24%, ending the trading session at $70.15. A total volume of 1.01 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 722.55 thousand shares. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 9.18% in the last three months, 14.33% in the past six months, and 42.35% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock soared 33.89% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 53.22 and has a dividend yield of 0.80%. The stock currently has a market cap of $18.42 billion.

