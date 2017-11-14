

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's inflation slowed in October, data from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.



Consumer price inflation eased to 1.7 percent in October from 2.1 percent in September. A similar lower rate was last seen in June.



Inflation rate, according to the CPI with a fixed interest rate, was 1.8 percent compared to 2.3 percent in September.



The harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 1.7 percent annually in October versus 2.2 percent in September. Month-on-month, the HICP dropped 0.1 percent.



