

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is working on a rear-facing 3-D sensor system for the iPhone in 2019, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Apple is evaluating a different technology from the one it currently uses in the TrueDepth sensor system on the front of the iPhone X, the reports said. The existing system relies on a structured-light technique that projects a pattern of 30,000 laser dots onto a user's face and measures the distortion to generate an accurate 3-D image for authentication.



The planned rear-facing sensor would instead use a time-of-flight approach that calculates the time it takes for a laser to bounce off surrounding objects to create a three-dimensional picture of the environment.



The company is expected to keep the TrueDepth system, so future iPhones will have both front and rear-facing 3-D sensing capabilities. Apple has started discussions with prospective suppliers of the new system, the report said.



Companies manufacturing time-of-flight sensors include Infineon Technologies AG, Sony Corp., STMicroelectronics NV and Panasonic Corp. The testing of the technology is still in early stages and it could end up not being used in the final version of the phone, the people said. They asked not to be identified discussing unreleased features.



The addition of a rear-facing sensor would enable more augmented-reality applications in the iPhone.



