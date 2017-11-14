New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2017) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) ("UGE"), a leader in renewable energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, announces it has secured three new contracts to deploy approximately 900 kW DC worth of commercial solar projects in the greater Boston area.



UGE will deploy rooftop solar installations at each of the three buildings. Leveraging ever-improving solar economics, the projects will help the buildings' owners to save money on their monthly energy bills, while providing free roof upgrades as part of the project's economics.



"With this win, UGE expands its reach within the Northeast USA to New England, which we see as an exciting growth opportunity," said Mateo Chaskel, Director of Development for UGE. "Boston is one of the most economically powerful cities in the world. With its large number of commercial buildings and high energy prices, the area has huge potential for solar energy."



UGE will leverage its years of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) experience in completing the three rooftop solar projects over the next six months. Revenue upon project completion to UGE is approximately USD $1.45 million.





About UGE

UGE delivers immediate savings to businesses through the low cost of solar energy. We help commercial and industrial clients become more competitive by providing distributed renewable energy solutions at no upfront cost, generating long term economic and environmental returns. With over 340 MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

For more information, contact UGE at:

+1 917 720 5685

press@ugei.com