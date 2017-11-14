Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2017) - Great Bear Resources (TSXV: GBR) (the "Company" or "Great Bear"), today announced results of a high resolution airborne magnetic survey completed by the Company in October, and gold exploration results from its West Madsen properties.Gold samples collected at West Madsen occur within prominent geophysically-defined extensions of the gold-hosting geology at Pure Gold Mining Inc.'s (TSXV: PGM) Madsen property that also continue on to Great B ear's claims.

Figure 1 : Map of high resolution airborne magnetic survey over Great Bear's West Madsen properties, slowing locations of gold samples along on-strike extensions of geology at Pure Gold's Madsen project.