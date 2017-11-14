Please be informed that GTC (Good-Till-Cancelled) orders will be flushed on November 17th and January 2, 2018, after market close.



Full details in the IT-notice:



https://newsclient.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=806 588&lang=en





