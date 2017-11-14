WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., 2017-11-14 13:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) today announced the appointment of Karen L. Yerburgh to its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2018. Until June 2017, Ms. Yerburgh served as Managing Partner of Genesis Investment Management, LLP, a leading boutique investment management firm. With US$27 billion in assets under management for global institutional clients, Genesis is one of the leading emerging markets equities specialists in the world, and has been an AMG Affiliate since 2004. Ms. Yerburgh joined the firm in 1990 and was appointed Managing Partner in 2003. Prior to joining Genesis, she was a senior investment manager at Touche Remnant Investment Management Ltd and Lloyds Investment Management Ltd. She began her career at Grieveson Grant & Co.



"I am honored to join AMG's Board of Directors," said Ms. Yerburgh. "Given Genesis' longstanding partnership with AMG, I have closely observed the company's growth over time, and have held the company and its management team in the highest regard for many years. I look forward to working alongside AMG's distinguished Board members as the management team executes on their strategic vision to further the long-term success of the Company and its Affiliates."



"We are very pleased to welcome Karen Yerburgh to our Board," said Sean M. Healey, AMG's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Given her outstanding track record as an investor and chief executive at one of the most highly-regarded boutique specialist firms in the world, Karen will contribute meaningfully to our strategic discussions, and her deep industry knowledge, global perspective, and unique experience set will further diversify the Board's collective expertise."



About AMG



AMG is a global asset management company with equity investments in leading boutique investment management firms. AMG's innovative partnership approach allows each Affiliate's management team to own significant equity in their firm while maintaining operational autonomy. AMG's strategy is to generate shareholder value through the growth of existing Affiliates, as well as through investments in new Affiliates and additional investments in existing Affiliates. In addition, AMG provides centralized assistance to its Affiliates in strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development and operations. As of September 30, 2017, AMG's aggregate assets under management were approximately $804 billion in more than 550 investment products across a broad range of active, return-oriented strategies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.amg.com.



