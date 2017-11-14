Apetit Plc, Stock Exchange Release on 14 November, 2017 at 2.45 p.m. EET



Apetit Plc's Chief Financial Officer Sami Saarnio will be leaving the company from his own initiative. Apetit Plc's Group Controller Tero Heikkinen has been appointed as the acting CFO as of 27 November, 2017. The search for the new CFO will start immediately.



- I wish to thank Sami for his work on developing Apetit's financial management. I wish him success in his upcoming challenges, says Juha Vanhainen, CEO of Apetit Plc.



Apetit Plc



Juha Vanhainen CEO



For more information, please contact: Juha Vanhainen, CEO, tel. +358 10 402 00



Copies to: Nasdaq Helsinki Main media apetitgroup.fi