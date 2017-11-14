Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Barrick Gold's Q3 Earnings Met Expectations

Research Desk Line-up: Gold Resource Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: ABX), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=ABX, following the Company's posting of its third quarter fiscal 2017 (Q3 FY17) earnings on October 25, 2017. The Toronto, Canada-based Company's adjusted net earnings fell on a year-over-year basis, however, it met market consensus estimates. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Gold industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE AMER: GORO) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on October 31, 2017, its financial results for Q3 2017 which ended on September 30, 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on Gold Resource when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on ABX; also brushing on GORO. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=ABX

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=GORO

Earnings Reviewed

During the Q3 FY17, Barrick Gold reported revenues of $1.99 billion, which came in lower than the $2.30 billion reported in Q3 FY16. Revenues number missed market expectations of $2.04 billion for Q3 FY17.

The gold and copper mining Company post net loss of $11 million, or $0.01 loss per diluted share, in Q3 FY17 versus net earnings of $175 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the prior year's comparable quarter. The Company's adjusted net earnings was $186 million, or $0.16 per share, for Q3 FY17 compared to $278 million, or $0.24 per share, in Q3 FY16. Wall Street had expected the Company to report adjusted earnings of $0.17 per diluted share. Furthermore, the Company attributed the decline in net earnings to lower gold production and lower gold prices along with the impact of Tanzania's concentrate export ban on Acacia.

Production Numbers

The Company's Gold production volume was 1.24 million ounces in Q3 FY17 compared to 1.38 million ounces in the previous year's same quarter. The gold cost of sales increased to $820 per ounce during Q3 FY17 from $766 per ounce in Q3 FY16. The all-in sustaining costs were $772 per ounce in Q3 FY17 versus $704 per ounce in the prior year's comparable period. Furthermore, the Company sold 1.23 million ounces of gold in Q3 FY17 at an average realized price of $1,274 per ounce compared to 1.39 million ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,333 per ounce in the last year's corresponding quarter.

In Q3 FY17, Copper production volume was 115 million pounds, which was above the 100 million pounds reported in the last year's comparable quarter. For the reported quarter, cost of sales attributed to copper production increased to $1.67 per pound from $1.43 per pound Q3 FY16. The all-in sustaining costs associated with copper production also increased to $2.24 per pound in Q3 FY17 from $2.02 per pound in Q3 FY16. Moreover, the Company sold $107 million pounds of copper in Q3 FY17 at an average realized price of $3.05 per pound, up from $102 million pounds at an average realized price of $2.18 per pound.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the three months ended September 30, 2017, net cash generated by operating activities stood at $532 million compared to $951 million in Q3 FY16. Additionally, free cash flow during the reported quarter was $225 million versus $674 million in Q3 FY16.

As on September 30, 2017, cash and equivalents balances stood at $2.03 billion with working capital (excluding cash) position of $1.35 billion compared of cash equivalents and working capital (excluding cash) balance of $2.39 billion and $1.16 billion, respectively, as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company's non-current debt position as on September 30, 2017, was $6.38 billion, lower than $7.79 billion recorded on December 31, 2016.

Dividends

In a separate press release on October 25, 2017, Barrick Gold's Board of Directors declared a dividend for the quarter of $0.03 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2017.

Earnings Outlook

The Company, in its outlook for full-year FY17, expects gold production to be in the range of 5.30 million to 5.50 million ounces. The Company anticipates cost of sales applicable to gold during FY17 to be between $790 and $810 per ounce. Additionally, the Company's gold all-in sustaining costs for FY17 is projected to be between $740 and $770 per ounce. Furthermore, the Company anticipates full-year FY17 copper production in the range of 420 million to 440 million pounds, at a cost of sales in the range of $1.70 to $1.85 per pound, with all-in sustaining costs in to be between $2.20 and $2.40 per pound.

Stock Performance

On Monday, November 13, 2017, Barrick Gold's stock closed the trading session at $13.95, slightly falling 0.21% from its previous closing price of $13.98. A total volume of 5.06 million shares were exchanged during the session. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 7.47 and have a dividend yield of 0.86%. The stock currently has a market cap of $16.42 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily