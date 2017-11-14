Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Agribusiness Giant Announced its 344th Consecutive Quarterly Payment; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on November 15, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on November 15, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on November 14, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

Dividend Declared

On November 02, 2017, Archer-Daniels-Midland's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per share on the Company's common stock payable on December 07, 2017, to shareholders of record on November 16, 2017.

Archer-Daniels-Midland's indicated dividend represents a yield of 3.21%, which is substantially above the average dividend yield of 1.78% for the Consumer Goods sector. This is the Company's 344th consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 86 years of uninterrupted dividends.

Dividend Insights

Archer-Daniels-Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.54 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Archer-Daniels-Midland is forecasted to report earnings of $2.74 for the next year, which is more than double its annualized dividend of $1.28 per share.

As of September 30, 2017, Archer-Daniels-Midland's cash and cash equivalents were worth $518 million compared to $701 million as on September 30, 2016. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities totaled $2.16 billion compared to cash flow from operating activities of $1.30 billion in the year ago same period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Archer-Daniels-Midland

On November 09, 2017, Archer-Daniels-Midland released a statement stating that the Company and COFCO Group were proud to have participated in a signing ceremony witnessed by US President Donald Trump, and President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, on November 09, 2017.

The Company stated that the memorandum of understanding, signed by Archer-Daniels-Midland and COFCO Group for the export of US soybeans into China, is a strong example of two countries' increasingly productive and mutually beneficial trade relationship. As per the statement by the US Soybean Export Council (USSEC) the Company and COFCO signed a letter of intent for COFCO to purchase 4 million tonnes of soybeans worth $1.6 billion.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.

Archer-Daniels-Midland was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The Company is one of the world's largest agricultural processors and food ingredient providers, with approximately 32,000 employees serving customers in more than 160 countries. With a global value chain that includes approximately 500 crop procurement locations, 250 ingredient manufacturing facilities, 38 innovation centers, and the world's premier crop transportation network, the Company connects the harvest to home, making products for food, animal feed, industrial, and energy uses.

Stock Performance

On Monday, November 13, 2017, Archer-Daniels-Midland's stock closed the trading session at $39.74, slightly down 0.48% from its previous closing price of $39.93. A total volume of 2.52 million shares were exchanged during the session. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 18.67 and have a dividend yield of 3.22%. The stock currently has a market cap of $22.04 billion.

