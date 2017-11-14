CAMPBELL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- Bitglass, the Next-Gen CASB company, today announced the availability of its Zero-day Core technologies as part of the Bitglass Next-Gen Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) platform. These breakthrough technologies aim to block data leakage paths that are exploited for the first time and identify previously unknown threats.

"Data breach threats in the cloud change every minute. Existing apps are updated, new apps become available, and hackers develop new threat vectors constantly," said Jon Russell, CIO of John Muir Health. "The only way to solve this problem is to develop a CASB platform that dynamically adapts to new threats, which Bitglass has done with Zero-day Core."

The Zero-day Core platform delivers:

Zero-day Unmanaged App Control - Patent-pending machine-learning detection and control of zero-day data leakage paths in any unmanaged application.

Zero-day Malware Protection - Artificial intelligence (AI) -based known and zero-day malware protection for cloud applications, powered by Cylance.

Zero-day Managed App Control - Data protection, threat protection, identity and visibility for any SaaS, custom, or packaged software application within seconds of configuration. No catalog, signatures or changes to applications required.

Zero-day Agentless Proxy with AJAX-VM - Real-time agentless reverse proxy for any application on any device, ensuring robustness for client-side code changes.

"First-gen CASBs depend upon signatures developed by human analysts. They cannot keep up with polymorphic zero-day threat vectors and constant changes to applications that lead to zero-day leakage paths," said Anoop Bhattacharjya, Bitglass chief scientist. "AI and machine learning based technologies in our Zero-day Core automatically learn dynamic data leakage paths and unknown threats."

Zero-Day Core is available in the Bitglass Next-Gen CASB platform today.

Additional Information:

Sign-up to attend the November 28 webinar, Protecting the Evolving Enterprise Cloud: bitglass.com/nov-17-enterprise-cloud-webinar

Download a solutions brief on the new Zero-Day Core technology architecture: bitglass.com/zero-day-solution-brief

About Bitglass

Bitglass, the Next-Gen CASB company, is based in Silicon Valley with offices worldwide. The company's cloud security solutions deliver zero-day, agentless, data and threat protection for any app, any device, anywhere. Bitglass is backed by Tier 1 investors and was founded in 2013 by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of innovation and execution.

Press Contact:



Travis Anderson

10Fold for Bitglass

(925) 271-8227

Email Contact



