SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company"), a development-stage company which specializes in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, proudly introduces Gopher Protocol's "dDrone" technology, which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create what is believed to be the world's first" Smart Drone." Gopher AI drone technology uses machine learning to give drones advanced flight capabilities. Gopher's AI drone technology can solve complex problems related to geo-locations, weather conditions and obstacle avoidance.

The first prototype was designed with two main features: (i) its capacity to learn, and (ii) ability to solve complex problems in real time.

The dDrone AI system is equipped with deep learning, similar to IBM's Watson which allows it to dynamically solve complex calculations. "We created this technology to perform tasks, make decisions, and solve problems based on its massive parallel processing and learning capabilities. In essence, the system continuously learns from its previous flights," said Dr. Rittman, the Company CTO. "The artificial intelligence relies on inputs from the tracking system, environmental sensors, camera input, audio and more. Among our dDrone technology features are Collision avoidance, Autonomous Operation, Terrain Pattern Follow, automatic re-charging and more," added Dr. Rittman.

The Company has released a short video demonstrating a working prototype of the world's first smart drone at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YES2YB6L7Pg

"We are continuing to develop this exciting new technology so that it expands beyond what's currently possible in today's autonomous drone flight operations," said CTO Danny Rittman.

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company") (http://gopherprotocol.com/) is a development-stage company which considers itself Native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technology. The Company has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that when commercialized will include smart microchips, mobile application software and supporting cloud software. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile device worldwide. Gopher envisions this system as an internal, private network between all enabled mobile devices providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features.

The Guardian Pet Tracker (Sphere Internal name -- the "Sphere") system is a derivative technology of Gopher's Guardian Patch technology. The Sphere is designed to provide its users with local tracking capability using a re-chargeable/replaceable battery source. Gopher intends to release pre-production units in limited test in the near future.

