New CellTrak LearningManager software enables agencies to provide high-quality structured training to field and office staff via desktops and mobile devices.

CellTrak Technologies, provider of the industry's top Care Delivery Management solution used at over 4,000 home care agency locations in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced CellTrak LearningManager, software and content that enables agencies to easily provide and manage high-quality structured training on CellTrak's software via their desktops or mobile devices.

"It's a challenge for providers to keep up with training new staff, especially caregivers who rarely come into the office," stated Mark Battaglia, CellTrak's CEO. "Ineffective or delayed training means risking the quality of care delivered, and customer and employee satisfaction. It also means lower productivity. Classroom training is expensive to manage and conduct. The timing of turnover, frequent software updates, and the time and expense for staff traveling to the office for training, all contribute to the cost. CellTrak LearningManager makes all of those issues a thing of the past. It includes a full set of high-quality training videos on the use of CellTrak's software for caregivers and office staff, and easy-to-use features and reports for establishing and monitoring your program. The videos support fast adoption by covering what to do and providing context on why to do it. Staff members can view videos anytime on their mobile device or computer. With CellTrak LearningManager, everyone is trained more quickly, caregivers can spend more time caring for people and deliver quality care more consistently, office staff can work more efficiently, and supervisors can easily monitor who has made the time to view content and to identify coaching opportunities."

When providers rollout the CellTrak Care Delivery Management solution, LearningManager is included and available to field and office staff. Time and costs are saved when new staff members in the field or at branch locations can be up and running without having to come to the home office for training. Supervisors can assign role-specific curriculum, easily monitor the progress of each user, determine comprehension of materials, and quickly identify coaching opportunities. Staff members can access LearningManager at any time to review training content and for other reference information, which helps the provider get the highest return on its investment in CellTrak. Plus, the training provided is consistently delivered and on the latest version of the software, and current staff members' time is not taken up with training others. Next Spring, providers will have the option to use LearningManager to provide other content of all types to their staff members.

About CellTrak

People receive exceptional health care in their home or community when their care providers use CellTrak's Mobile Health solution. Home care, hospice, and community care agencies in the US, Canada, and the UK deliver higher quality care, communicate more effectively, improve compliance, reduce costs, and increase productivity with CellTrak. Today, CellTrak's complete, integrated software-as-a-service solution supports one million visits per week, facilitating care delivery and real-time field force management, automating data collection, and providing information for business and care optimization. It includes apps for all types of caregivers that run on the leading mobile devices; portals for efficient, coordinated care delivery by a distributed workforce; interfaces to EHRs and back office systems; and services to support adoption and optimization. For more information, visit www.celltrak.com

