erwin Unveils New Data Governance Software

Persona-based solution expands data governance beyond IT; context-driven Data Impact Analysis proactively analyzes data changes to reduce risk

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --erwin, Inc., the data management experts, today announced its new data governance (DG) solution. erwin DG is a SaaS solution that expands data governance beyond IT, so all organizational stakeholders can discover, understand, govern and socialize data to mitigate risk, improve organizational performance and accelerate growth.

"Data Governance 1.0 has failed because it's been treated as a siloed IT program instead of an enterprise initiative with strategic value," explains Adam Famularo, CEO of erwin, Inc. "We believe a different, persona-based approach is required, with everyone - from executives on down - invested in and accountable for data use. When data becomes everyone's business, you create an enterprise data governance experience that makes it possible to mitigate risks while maximizing data's upsides for peak business performance. That's the power of Data Governance 2.0."

Because erwin DG integrates with erwin's other data management solutions, customers have even more comprehensive and effective data governance. Together, they power erwin DG's game-changing Data Impact Analysis capability, a simple and easy way for stakeholders to identify all places where specific data resides to determine how changes will impact people, processes and systems before they are implemented.

"If you don't know where your data is and what it connects to, you can't guarantee that changes will be made correctly," notes Famularo. "erwin DG provides data visibility and control across the enterprise, not just data lineage, to reduce risks and costs. And our customers will understand their data in context, maximizing their DM, EA and BP investments."

"erwin DG ensures that the right data with the right quality, regardless of format or location, is available to the right people for the right purpose," Famularo concludes. "Without meaning, agreed standards and context, data can't be used, much less trusted, to make decisions that reduce risks and realize business goals. The global erwin customer base will benefit from the innovative and agile way our solutions work together to deliver an unmatched enterprise governance experience."

Click here for more information about erwin, Inc. and here for a full version of today's announcement.

© 2017 erwin, Inc. All Rights Reserved. All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective company