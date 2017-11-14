Former Worldwide Managing Partner of Shearman & Sterling Joins Rose & Company

Robert Treuhold joins growing strategic advisory firm as a Partner

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Rose & Company announced today that Robert Treuhold has joined the firm as a Partner.

"I am delighted that Bob has decided to join our growing team," said Simon Rose, Chief Executive Officer of Rose & Company. "Bob's experience advising senior management teams of multi-national companies on a wide variety of highly complex issues brings a different perspective to our team. We believe our clients will derive tremendous benefit from the depth and breadth of Bob's knowledge of the global capital markets. Bob's experience managing a multi-national professional partnership will also be a great asset to us as we scale globally."

"Rose & Company has a unique and highly differentiated approach to working collaboratively with its clients to develop and execute strategies to enhance access to the capital markets," said Mr. Treuhold. "During my career, I have advised hundreds of clients on their capital markets strategies and transactions. I am excited to bring this experience and perspective to my new role with the firm."

"Our ability to provide our clients a high level and differentiated service offering has been enhanced significantly with Bob's arrival," said Robert Brinberg, President of Rose & Company. "He is a perfect complement to our highly experienced team comprised of professionals from the top tier investment banking, corporate communications, and brand marketing firms."

"Bob has had a stellar career at Shearman & Sterling, where he was a driving force in implementing our worldwide strategy," said Creighton Condon, Senior Partner at Shearman & Sterling. "We warmly congratulate him on securing this role at Rose & Company, an innovative strategic capital markets advisory firm, and look forward to his future success in the next stage of his career."

Mr. Treuhold joins Rose & Company from Shearman & Sterling LLP, one of the world's most prestigious international law firms. He joined Shearman & Sterling in 1984 in New York and worked for many years in the firm's Paris office, as well as in the firm's London and Abu Dhabi offices. He served as the Managing Partner of the Paris office and as the firm's worldwide Managing Partner. Mr. Treuhold has decades of U.S. and international capital markets and M&A experience, with a focus on cross-border corporate and financial transactions and providing compliance and corporate governance advice to U.S. and European companies.

About Rose & Company

Rose & Company is a strategic advisory firm dedicated to assisting our clients successfully navigate the global capital markets. We work with our clients to evaluate, define and execute strategies to enhance their presence in increasingly globalized and complex capital markets. For more information, please visit www.roseandco.com.