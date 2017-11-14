ALBANY, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- FirstLight, a leading fiber-optic bandwidth infrastructure services provider operating in the Northeast, announced today that the Pepperell Mill Campus, an adaptive redevelopment project featuring commercial and residential space in Biddeford, Maine, selected FirstLight for an extensive network upgrade with a 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) high speed Internet solution across its 16 buildings on 16 acres of land. With a variety of tenants requiring different levels of Internet connectivity, FirstLight worked with Pepperell Mill to create an Internet access solution that is scalable and reliable.

FirstLight's unique Internet design incorporates multiple Tier 1 public peering connections and hundreds of private peering arrangements with the most visited websites. This design lowers latency and enhances response time, which improves user experience. The FirstLight 1 Gbps solution serves Pepperell Mill's 130 businesses and 100 residential units, all of which have varying connectivity needs that must be met.

Due to FirstLight's robust fiber solution, Pepperell Mill's IT department, which acts as the facility's ISP, is now able to offer services that are 10 to 30 percent lower than off-campus costs. This is a key selling point for both current and prospective tenants who rely on fast, redundant, 'always on' bandwidth. FirstLight meets those demands and offers Pepperell Mill consistent uptime through a network supported 24x7x365 by local technicians who can quickly respond to any issues that might arise.

"With our extensive fiber optic network servicing tenants of all shapes and sizes, we wouldn't have been able to offer the variety of options our tenants require without our partnership with FirstLight," Pepperell Mill Director of Technology Scott Thibeau said. "FirstLight's service and support allows us to be agile and responsive to our tenants' IT needs as it relates to Internet access and cloud computing. FirstLight has met every challenge and our network is rock solid."

"Our work with the Pepperell Mill showcases our ability to create a diverse network solution that meets a variety of requirements," explained FirstLight President and CEO Kurt Van Wagenen. "We worked closely with Scott and his colleagues to ensure that our dedicated solution met the unique needs across their extensive campus and tenant base."

Pepperell Mill plans to continue expanding with FirstLight, adding more fiber-based Internet as tenant demand for bandwidth increases.

About FirstLight

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast connecting nearly 8,000 locations in service with more than 20,000 locations serviceable by our 14,000 route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

To learn more about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net, or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Pepperell Mill Campus

The Pepperell Mill Campus is an adaptive redevelopment project located in the heart of downtown Biddeford, Maine. Once home to a thriving mill industry, our sprawling campus sits on a 16 acre site with several thousand feet of frontage along with Saco River. The campus itself is made up of 16 mill buildings spread across 16 acres with over 1.1 million square feet of interior space. As it stands today we are about 60% complete with 100 market rate apartments and 130 businesses who have leased space. Between living and working here we have approximately 450 people who call the Pepperell Mill Campus its home. Visit https://www.pepperellmillcampus.com/.

