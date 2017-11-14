Series troubleshooting: Individual insulation failures are often difficult to detect in monitoring. And when such problems are suspected, it is an additional challenge to pinpoint them precisely. In this series of realistic cases, pv magazine aims to make the estimation of troubleshooting efforts more concrete and to stimulate a discussion on today's troubleshooting efficiency.In this case, insulation faults in individual connectors of 20 module strings. Individual insulation failures are often difficult to detect in monitoring. And when insulation problems are suspected in the system, it is an additional challenge to pinpoint them precisely. In the following hypothetical case, Enovos would send a technician to the plant to examine strings and modules individually.

The plant: a 1 MW commercial flat-roof system from 2010, in Germany. The crystalline modules are oriented with a 20 degree inclination to the south. The system is equipped with 40 multi-string inverters. In monitoring, five strings are combined for each inverter.

The monitoring system reports: the ease with which insulation faults can be detected in monitoring depends, among other things, on the type of inverter used. Some inverters provide direct insulation values, others simply switch off when the value falls below a certain limit. The system described here uses inverters that do not measure insulation values. The result is that the monitoring first indicates reduced performance in the affected inverter when compared with the other inverters.A closer look at the monitoring data shows: In the yield curves of the affected strings, isolated failures of entire inverters and all of the connected strings can be seen. This is especially the case in the early morning hours, but sometimes occurs at other times of day as well. This effect occurred relatively infrequently in summer but now that fall has arrived it is happening more often.

