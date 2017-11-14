Healthcare Division of Siemens AG Upgrades Supply Chain Planning System to Improve Response to Dynamic Data Changes on Multiple Continents

Demand Management, Inc., a leading global resource for cloud-based supply chain management solutions, announced today that Siemens Healthineers, the separately managed healthcare business of Siemens AG, has gone live on Demand Solutions DSX. The implementation will support more than 50 users in North America, South America, Europe, and Africa.

Headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers enables healthcare providers around the world to meet their challenges in any environment. The company offers products and services in diagnostic and therapeutic imaging and in laboratory diagnostics and molecular medicine.

A Demand Solutions DS1 user since 2007, Siemens Healthineers wanted to upgrade to a solution that would more effectively support its supply chain planning team which is distributed across four continents. The company evaluated Demand Solutions DSX alongside an SAP solution before selecting DSX.

"We were looking for a highly reliable supply chain planning system that could respond to dynamic data changes," says Joanna George, senior manager of global demand planning and processes, Siemens Healthineers. "The users who participated in the evaluation preferred Demand Solutions DSX because of its flexibility and breadth of functionality."

Siemens Healthineers also appreciated the Demand Solutions team's willingness to collaborate in implementing expiration date planning functionality. Siemens Healthineers hopes this functionality will help the company significantly reduce its expired inventory costs.

"We appreciate the opportunity to help Siemens Healthineers address the challenge of expired inventory around the globe," says Bill Harrison, president, Demand Management. "We rebuilt our platform because we wanted it to be flexible enough to support specific business requirements and scalable enough for deployment across continents. We're excited about the cost reductions Siemens Healthineers can achieve with Demand Solutions DSX."

About Demand Management, Inc.

Demand Management, Inc. is a leading global provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) supply chain planning software. These affordable, easy-to-use solutions for manufacturers and distributors are designed to increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service levels, and reduce overall inventory to maximize profits and lower costs. Designed to run on Azure, a cloud service from Microsoft, the Demand Solutions DSX supply chain planning solution offers functionality for demand planning, collaborative forecasting, inventory planning, production planning and scheduling, sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP). Demand Management, Inc. has worked with supply chain professionals for over 30 years and has incorporated their best practices and real-world business requirements into its software. The company's extensive customer base across 79 countries includes Siemens Healthcare, AutomationDirect.com, and Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation. Demand Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Logility, Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA), named one of Forbes Magazine's 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty, the timing and degree of business recovery, unpredictability and the irregular pattern of future revenues, dependence on particular market segments or customers, competitive pressures, delays, product liability and warranty claims and other risks associated with new product development, undetected software errors, market acceptance of the Company's products, technological complexity, the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services, as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company's future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc's current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, contact: Vincent C. Klinges, Chief Financial Officer, American Software, Inc., (404) 264-5477 or fax: (404) 237-8868.

Demand Management and Demand Solutions are registered trademarks of Demand Management Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.

