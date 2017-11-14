Lite Access Signs Agreement with Carillion Telent to Support Openreach (BT) FTTP Rollout in Wales

VANCOUVER, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: LTE)(OTC PINK: LTCCF), a world leader in fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with Carillion telent to help support and deliver Openreach Superfast Cymru fibre rollout in Wales. Openreach is a functional division of telecommunications company BT Group ("BT") and services, supports and maintains the wiring, fibres, and connections which link millions of homes and businesses throughout the UK to their communication providers' networks.

Carillion telent is one of the United Kingdom's leading network installation businesses and Openreach's main delivery partner for the management, maintenance and upgrading of BT's fibre broadband network. Carillion is dedicated to providing and transforming the way support is delivered to Openreach and has been engaging directly with the sub contractors who provide the service to carry out the civils work.Carillion telent has rationalised Openreach's supply chain, from five regional suppliers to Carillion telent as the single national service provider.

FollowingLite Access'successful involvement and proven ability to meet and exceed project requirements on a fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) network installation project for a major UK telecom service provider in Wrexham (see press release dated October 19, 2017), the Company was askedto ramp up and provide additional teams to carry out similar works for Carillion telent working on behalf of Openreach. The scope of work primarily encompasses Lite Access' innovative FTTP installation as part of Carillion telent's £1.5 billion engineer deal with Openreach (BT) for England and Wales announced in February 2017 and will also allow Lite Access to diversify into and demonstrate the Company's expertise in all aspects of telecoms work activities.

"We look forward to working with Carillion telent to support Openreach in delivering its objectives for further enhancing the services it provides for its customers," stated Mike Plotnikoff, CEO of Lite Access."The UK is a critical market for Lite Access and our strategic partnership with Carillion telent is a transformational event for our Company."

Mr. Plotnikoff continued, "This is further affirmation of our operational accomplishments with yet another prime contractor in the UK harnessing our world leading fibre installation methodologies. We have just scratched the surface of the opportunity in the UK and I'm confident in our market leading technology to successfully unlock the next chapter of growth for Lite Access."

About Openreach

Openreach is part of the BT Group, but is operated as a separate business.It provides the nation's local access network for telecommunications, which is sometimes referred to as the 'first mile' - the place where millions of calls, web searches and business deals originate every day. Openreach services, supports and maintains the wiring, fibres and connections which link millions of homes and businesses throughout the UK to their communications providers' networks.

About Lite Access

Lite Access is a world leader in Microduct and fibre optic technologies. Using its specially designed and innovative micro / narrow trench and alternate methods of deployment, Lite Access' proprietary Microduct technology extends a network provider's ability to deliver true broadband connectivity directly to end-users, such as homes, government and educational institutions, and emergency response facilities. Providing a full portfolio of fibre connectivity solutions for many types of Telecom infrastructure, Lite Access has successfully deployed or enabled deployment of thousands of kilometres of Microduct networks throughout North and South America, South Africa, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, Australia and Asia.

Lite Access' products have been deployed in many high-profile communication networks including Olympic facilities, military and government, numerous communities throughout British Columbia, the USA and Alberta as well as Global telecoms that have adopted Lite Access as the "solution of choice" for future proof fibre optic connectivity solutions. Providing total Integrated Solutions including proven and approved alternate deployment methodologies, Lite Access remains flexible and innovative in its commitment to enable global clients and partners with the most cost effective and proven fibre connectivity available.

