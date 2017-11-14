Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 14/11/2017 / 20:47 UTC+8 *China New Higher Education Being Included as a Constituent of MSCI China Small Cap Index* (14 November 2017, Hong Kong) *China New Higher Education Group Limited* ("China New Higher Education", together with its subsidiaries, "the Group", stock code: 2001.HK) is pleased to announce that China New Higher Education has been included as a constituent stock of the Morgan Stanley Capital International ("MSCI") China Small Cap Index for the first time in the latest review MSCI indexes, effective upon the close of market on 30 November 2017. Previously, China New Higher Education has been included as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Composite Small Cap Index and the Hang Seng Consumer Goods & Services Index in the Hang Seng Composite Index Series with effect from 4 September 2017. The MSCI Indexes are one of the most widely used standards by institutional investors for stock selection and investment monitoring. The MSCI China Small Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of the small cap segment of the China market, covering companies with excellent business performance and development potential. Companies that are included as constitutes of the MSCI China Small Cap Index have outstanding business performance and tremendous growth potentials. *Mr. Li Xiaoxuan, Chairman of China New Higher Education*, said, "It is really encouraging that China New Higher Education has been included as a constituent stock of MSCI China Small Cap Index for the first time. The inclusion will, we believe, elevate the Group's reputation among institutional investors, attract more potential investors and thus bring a positive impact to the trading liquidity of the Company." -Ends- *About China New Higher Education Group Limited* China New Higher Education is a leading private formal higher education group in China with nearly 20 years of education industry experience, specializing in providing higher education which focuses on applied sciences. The Group endeavors to help each student maximize his or her potential and live his or her life to the fullest. The Group's fundamental educational philosophy is mainly composed of two integral parts: (i) to nurture the growth of students, and provide education tailored to each student's individual needs and circumstances; and (ii) to equip students with practical and readily applicable skills that meet market demand. The Group currently operates and invests in four schools, namely the Yunnan Technology and Business University, the Guizhou Technology and Business Institute, the Science and Technology College of Hubei Minzu University and the Harbin Huade University in Southwestern, Central and Northeastern China, and the construction of Northwest School will commence in the second half of 2017. The Group provides high quality higher education in a wide selection of fields in applied sciences. Its courses are designed to equip students with practical and readily applicable skills, helping to prepare them for job market. It achieved industry-leading graduate employment rates, with over 98% of its graduates from 2013 to 2015 by the end of their year of graduation, according to Frost & Sullivan. Furthermore, the Group is one of the fast-growing higher education groups focusing on applied sciences in China in terms of the number of students enrolled at the end of the past three school years, with its overall student enrolment growing from 46,460 in 2016/2017 academic year to 54,290 in 2017/2018 academic year, including total 39,226 students in Yunnan, and Guizhou school which the Group operated and total 15,064 students in Central China and Northeast school which the Group invested. The Group has been included as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Composite Small Cap Index and the Hang Seng Consumer Goods & Services Index in the Hang Seng Composite Index Series in August 2017, and has been included as a constituent stock of the MSCI China Small Cap Index in November 2017. The press release is distributed by *Wonderful Sky Financial Group Limited* on behalf of *China New Higher Education Group Limited*. For further information, please contact: *Wonderful Sky Financial Group Limited* Jacqueline Wong / Alice Wong /Cici Chen Tel: (852) 3970 2177 / (852) 3970 2238/ (852) 3641 1331 Email: po@wsfg.hk / alicewong@wsfg.hk /cicichenc@wsfg.hk Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=IQHJDPRDHG [1] Document title: China New Higher Education Being Included as a Constituent of MSCI China Small Cap Index 14/11/2017 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f6ac50dc9af21b1ca6a59023ecdc6188&application_id=628993&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2017 07:48 ET (12:48 GMT)