Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2017) - Appia Energy Corp. (CSE: API) (OTC: APAAF) (FSE: A0I) (MU: A0I) (BE: A0I) (the "Company" or "Appia) is pleased to announce that the final results for the airborne High Resolution Aeromagnetic Gradiometer, Radiometric and Digital Matrix VLF-EM Survey (the "Survey") over the Company's Eastside property (the "Property") have been received from Terraquest Ltd. and reviewed by the Company. The Survey covered 1,178 line-kilometres. The Property comprises 4,933 hectares (12,191 acres) and is located 50 km east of the Company's Loranger property and 85 km east of Cameco's Rabbit Lake mill and the eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan. The survey results are shown on the attached map.

In addition to confirming the presence of a historic radiometric anomaly which led to the discovery of uraniferous outcrops and boulders during ground prospecting between 1976 and 1978, the Survey identified multiple radiometric expressions of similar magnitude that are up-glacial ice trend from the uranium-rich boulders and outcrops. The strongest and broadest radiometric anomaly occurs northwest of the previously discovered uranium occurrences.

James Sykes, Vice-President, Exploration & Development, comments: "The historic uranium-rich outcrops and boulders correlate nicely with the Survey's radiometric anomalies, providing us with a valuable tool for continued uranium exploration on the Property. All of these newly identified radiometric expressions were not visited during the historic prospecting, and the potential exists for more uranium to be discovered at surface with follow-up ground prospecting".

The magnetic results of the Survey clearly identify that uranium mineralization occurs within a regional "bend". Furthermore, outcrops hosting uranium mineralization also occur along magnetic gradients, possibly indicating strong correlation with one or two repeated host-rocks controlling mineralization. A number of magnetic features are offset and have been interpreted as fault zones. The regional "bend", correlation with magnetic gradients and interpreted fault zones are similar geophysical characteristic to a number of Athabasca Basin high-grade uranium deposits.

Historic ground prospecting between 1976 and 1978 identified 161 individual outcrops and boulders containing elevated concentrations of uranium which returned a range of 2 to 7,575 ppm uranium, producing an average grade of 360 ppm uranium. Twelve samples contained greater than 1,000 ppm uranium. Three outcrop samples along a 1.7 km geological strike returned 2,538 ppm, 6,650 ppm and 7,575 ppm uranium. Five boulders of similar lithological provenance to the outcrops, and located down-ice from the outcrops, returned greater than 1,000 ppm uranium.

The Company plans to follow-up the Survey with ground prospecting over radiometric and structural target areas in the summer 2018.

The technical content concerning the Eastside property in this news release was reviewed and approved by Thomas Skimming, P.Eng, a Director of Appia, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.