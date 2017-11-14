Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Marathon Petroleum Corp. Executive Vice President Rodney P. Nichols to retire

FINDLAY, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2017 - Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today announced the retirement of Rodney P. Nichols, executive vice president of Human Resources, Health and Administrative Services, effective Jan. 1, 2018.



Nichols joined Marathon in 1977 and served in a wide variety of roles of increasing responsibility, including positions at company facilities in Bridgeport, Illinois; Anchorage, Alaska; Casper, Wyoming; Garyville, Louisiana; Texas City, Texas; and the company's headquarters in Findlay. Nichols was first appointed as vice president in 1998.



"Rod has played a prominent role in the company's successful transformation over the years," said MPC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gary R. Heminger. "Our joint venture with Ashland Oil in the late '90s, MPC's spinoff from Marathon Oil in 2011, and the extraordinary growth we've seen since becoming an independent company - including the acquisitions of our Galveston Bay refinery, Hess retail assets along the Eastern Seaboard, and MarkWest Energy Partners - have all benefited from Rod's leadership, dedication and vast knowledge of his field. We are deeply grateful for his decades of service, and wish him all the best during his retirement."



David R. Sauber, currently vice president of Human Resources and Labor Relations, has been named senior vice president of Human Resources, Health and Administrative Services, reporting to Heminger. Sauber came to MPC after having retired from Shell Oil Company as vice president of Human Resources Policy, Benefits & Services for Shell's U.S. business. During his 27 years at Shell, Sauber held a variety of positions of increasing responsibility, including management positions at three refineries, as well as serving as lead negotiator for the oil industry's national bargaining team with the United Steelworkers International Union in 2009 and 2012. Sauber has served in his current position since January.



"With 130 years of experience in the energy industry, MPC has continually adapted to the needs of its workforce," said Heminger. "We are fortunate to have Dave's leadership ability and depth of experience as we continue to attract, retain and develop the people who make MPC the successful company it is."

###



About Marathon Petroleum Corporation



MPC is the nation's third-largest refiner, with a crude oil refining capacity of approximately 1.8 million barrels per calendar day in its seven-refinery system. Marathon brand gasoline is sold through approximately 5,600 independently owned retail outlets across 20 states and the District of Columbia. In addition, Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates the nation's second-largest convenience store chain, with approximately 2,730 convenience stores in 21 states. MPC owns, leases or has ownership interests in approximately 10,800 miles of crude oil and light product pipelines. Through subsidiaries, MPC owns the general partner of MPLX LP, a midstream master limited partnership. Through MPLX, MPC has ownership interests in gathering and processing facilities with approximately 5.9 billion cubic feet per day of gathering capacity, 8 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas processing capacity and 570,000 barrels per day of fractionation capacity. MPC's fully integrated system provides operational flexibility to move crude oil, NGLs, feedstocks and petroleum-related products efficiently through the company's distribution network and midstream service businesses in the Midwest, Northeast, East Coast, Southeast and Gulf Coast regions.



Investor Relations Contacts:

Lisa Wilson (419) 421-2071

Denice Myers (419) 421-2965

Doug Wendt (419) 421-2423



Media Contacts:

Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521

Jamal Kheiry (419) 421-3312









Rod Nichols Retirement (http://hugin.info/147922/R/2149686/825026.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Marathon Petroleum Corporation via Globenewswire

