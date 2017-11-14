Canadian Licensed Producers Prepare for Recreational Cannabis Legalization, Expect Significant Growth in Demand

NEW YORK, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A momentous cultural and economic change is soon coming to Canada, as the Canadian Government has committed to legalizing recreational marijuana on July 1, 2018. Already busy with demand for medicinal marijuana - which has been legal in Canada since 2001 - licensed cultivators are ramping up their production capabilities in anticipation of a staggering surge in demand. Investors are also taking notice, in October driving average gains of 7.6% among Canadian cannabis producers (http://nnw.fm/KJ29n). The Canadian Government is also making preparations for the impending legalization, emphasizing cannabis education and awareness for the nation's youth (http://nnw.fm/b4U9O). This focus on health and safety adds weight to the proprietary, organic and pesticide-free growing systems of ABcann Global Corp. (OTC: ABCCF) (TSX-V: ABCN) (ABCCF Profile), which, thanks to a hefty investment by Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (OTC: CBWTF) (TSX-V: CBW), has the capital needed to increase its supply. Other licensed producers gearing up to meet demand Maricann Group, Inc. (OTC: MRRCF) (CSE: MARI), Emblem Corp. (OTC: EMMBF) (TSX-V: EMC) and MedReleaf Corp. (OTC: MEDFF) (TSX-V: LEAF).

The impending legalization of marijuana for recreational use in Canada could offer licensed producers a chance to record tremendous growth in the coming months. According to a 2016 report by Deloitte, the legal Canadian marijuana market could soon be worth $18 billion annually. As for volume, Deloitte forecast annual demand for the plant at about 1.32 million pounds per year.

With a highly regulated system and strict licensing requirements, the Canadian market is a safe haven for investors looking to invest in quality products and companies in a market brimming with potential. However, an overly strict licensing process restricts supply, as seen in the U.S. State of Nevada (http://nnw.fm/He1F0).

As a result, the Canadian government has relaxed its licensing approval process, and established growers such as ABcann Global Corp. (OTCQB: ABCCF) (TSX-V: ABCN) have a head start. Focused on producing premium quality organic standardized medicinal cannabis, ABcann has developed a proprietary computerized system to control marijuana growing, which enables it to replicate the cultivation environment of any geographical location in the world. This level of control guarantees a consistent product of superior quality that is repeatable from batch to batch, something that is demanded by both physicians and patients. The company's innovative system uses controlled lighting, organic fertilizers and soil media to deliver natural, safe products at high yields. Through strict environmental control of temperature, humidity and water, ABcann is able to eliminate the need for pesticides, which can taint supply.

Cultivation requires capital, and with $40 million in the bank, ABcann is especially well-positioned to increase its production capabilities. A hefty portion of this cash is from a $30 million with Cannabis Wheaton (OTCQB: CBWTF) (TSX-V: CBW) to fund the construction of additional ABcann production facilities.

ABcann currently operates a licensed 14,500-square-foot Vanluven facility located in Napanee, Ontario, and the company is gearing up to break ground on its new 150,000-square-foot Kimmet facility in Napanee. Even with the new facility, ABcann has plenty of wiggle room, as it also owns 65 acres of land for future development with full infrastructure already in place, which will be able to accommodate another growing facility estimated at 1.2 million square feet.

Experienced leadership is part of what has helped ABcann earn its stripes in the marijuana industry. At the helm of ABcann's expansion strategies is a strong management team led by Barry Fishman, former CEO of Teva Canada, a producer of generics and specialty pharmaceuticals generating $1 billion in revenue. Fishman has a proven track record as CEO of three international companies where he exhibited his exceptional abilities in deal-making, mergers and acquisitions, and raising capital.

Fishman's experience in international markets bodes well for ABcann's pursuit of achieving greater market share in Canada, along with growth opportunities in Germany and other parts of Western Europe, as well as in South America.

Though ABcann's current market valuation is USD$80 million (CAD$100.6+ million), the company's capabilities place it among the ranks of larger cultivators like Maricann Group (OTCQB: MRRCF) (CSE: MARI) in Langton, Ontario. Having established itself as a respected supplier of medical cannabis, the company is focusing on expanding all areas of operation, from cultivation to extraction, analytics and production, with a view to developing global markets. Health Canada recently granted to Maricann a new license to increase its production capacity by over 480 percent to 6,250,000 grams. The company also recently entered a collaboration agreement with a national provider of services to pharmacies to create a special medical cannabis program for physicians and patients. Maricann's market cap is just more than USD$110 million.

In Paris, Ontario, licensed producer Emblem Corp. (OTC: EMMBF) (TSX-V: EMC) operates a facility that consists of six controlled indoor growing rooms, with a seventh scheduled to be added by spring 2018. As part of its expansion, Emblem is completing the construction of a 30,000-square-foot facility housing a GMP extraction laboratory as well as a value-added product and pharmaceutical production facility. In October 2017, the company entered an exclusive agreement with Canntab Therapeutics to collaborate on the preclinical formulation, development, manufacturing and commercialization of a cannabinoid-based oral sustained release formulation for the treatment of chronic pain, nausea and spasticity in patients with multiple sclerosis. Emblem's market valuation is USD$1 million (CAD$116+ million).

MedReleaf Corp. (OTC: MEDFF) (TSX-V: LEAF) is a licensed producer, in addition to being the only ISO 9001 certified medical cannabis producer in North America. This is a quality management standard set by the International Standards Organization (ISO) and requires certified companies to adhere to strict quality control and assurance procedures. With a market cap of over USD$1.2 billion (CAD $1.5+ billion), MedReleaf has state-of-the-art marijuana growing facilities in Ontario and uses proprietary plant breeding programs and advanced cultivation methodologies. The company also conducts research and development into the therapeutic benefits of cannabis and manufactures a range of premium medical cannabis products.

By forming strategic partnerships to grow their facilities, these licensed producers are well positioned to meet increased demand for Canada's supply-hungry marijuana market, and with more than 65 acres of growth capacity, a healthy cash balance to fund upcoming construction efforts, steady sales growth, industry-leading yield rates, and an established operations team in place, ABcann is well-positioned as market leader.

For more information on ABcann Global Corp., visit ABcann Global Corp. (OTCQB: ABCCF) (TSX-V: ABCN).

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer



DISCLAIMER: NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with NNW or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by NNW are solely those of NNW and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable NNW and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. NNW and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.



The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, NNW, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.



NNW & FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and NNW and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.



NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is affiliated with the Investor Based Brand Network (IBBN).



About IBBN

Over the past 10+ years we have consistently introduced new network brands, each specifically designed to fulfil the unique needs of our growing client base and services. Today, we continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.



Please feel free to visit the Investor Based Brand Network (IBBN) http://www.InvestorBasedBrandNetwork.com





Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

+1-212-418-1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com



Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

NNW@FinancialNewsMedia.com

+1-(954)345-0611



http://www.NetworkNewsWire.com