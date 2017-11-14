Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Voyager Labs for Its Innovative AI-based Social Behavior Analytics Solution

The VoyagerAnalytics system provides a wide range of query customization and sorting capabilities to offer users multi-dimensional investigative capabilities

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based social behavior analytics market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Voyager Labs with the 2017 European New Product Innovation Award for its VoyagerAnalytics solution, an AI-based expert system that offers comprehensive social behavior analytics for organizations across a wide range of sectors.

The VoyagerAnalytics solution is ahead of competing solutions because of its versatility in catering to diverse applications across a wide range of domains. The solution's application opportunities include investigations, compliance, due diligence, governance, insider threat detection, anti-bribery/anti-corruption, organized crime detection, and crisis management. VoyagerAnalytics comes with a simple graphical user interface (GUI) that any employee with moderate computer proficiency can use, without the need for in-depth computing and data science skills.

Other key features that make VoyagerAnalytics superior to competing solutions are its high flexibility and adaptability. Voyager Labs' product development team has specifically focused on making the solution domain and application agnostic as well as extremely customizable to meet the needs of various sectors and applications.

VoyagerAnalytics uses a proprietary technology that leverages machine learning and deep cognitive learning algorithms that can search, aggregate, and interpret layers of unstructured data available on a wide range of public sources and then present granular insights pertinent to the social behavior of groups and individuals around topics.

"The depth of insights and inferences that VoyagerAnalytics offers clients makes it qualitatively superior to competing solutions. The solution's AI-powered social investigatory engine presents detailed information on individual networks and their activities, behavioral trends, connections, social network dynamics, communication patterns, and frequencies," said Kiran Kumar, Program Manager, TechVision, at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. This award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it provides to customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

