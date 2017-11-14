Frost & Sullivan Commends McAfee for Strong Growth in the Global Endpoint Security Market

McAfee demonstrated the largest market share gain among endpoint security leaders, finishing 2016 strong with 22% total market share

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the endpoint security industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes McAfee with the 2017 Global Growth Excellence Leadership Award for its strong growth in the endpoint security market. The company's 2016 revenue growth of 17.7% outpaced the overall market, and McAfee was the only major player in endpoint security to gain market share with an impressive 1.3 percentage points, while other top competitors lost share or stayed flat. As a result of McAfee's well thought out strategic vision, approach to sustaining growth and continued development of its broad partner ecosystem, the McAfeeSecurity Innovation Alliance, McAfee was able to demonstrate growth in a crowded, highly competitive market.

Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/602644/McAfee_Award_Logo.jpg

"Endpoint devices are the primary targets of malware. Businesses need a multi-layered security approach that provides different kinds of features and functions for maximum protection. Instead of relying solely on reactive security solutions, organizations can opt for more advanced and proactive tools designed to investigate suspicious incidents as they occur on endpoints, such as Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)," says Tony Massimini, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

McAfee spun out from Intel in April 2017 with a singular focus on cybersecurity. The company is a global organization with over 7,600 employees, secures two thirds of the Global 2000 and holds more than 1,200 security technology patents. The company has a strong strategic roadmap that is focused on integrated controls, automated workflows and orchestrated systems.

McAfee's strategy is to secure its customers from the endpoint to the cloud through an open integrated platform that reduces customers risk, time and cost to defend against threats. McAfee allows customers to upgrade their endpoint security by bringing together multiple technologies through a single management tool known as McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator(ePO). This provides established protection such as firewalls, reputation, and heuristics capabilities (e.g., machine learning and dynamic application containment) with native Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). McAfee combines ePO and the Data Exchange Layer (DXL) to provide a connected architecture across the entire threat defense lifecycle. McAfee's innovative Endpoint Security solution with integrated EDR, Real Protect machine learning and Dynamic Application Containment capabilities, is consolidated into a single agent to improve manageability and to detect and halt zero-day threats. McAfee plans to deliver future technologies with this integrated approach so that instead of deploying additional point products, customers plug in new defenses that prevent security silos and additional manual processes.

Since becoming an independent company, McAfee's tagline is "Together is power." This is central to the company's brand because it has developed an open and collaborative approach based on the understanding that no one person, organization or technology can fight cybercrime alone. In addition to sharing its technology between its consumer and corporate product lines, McAfee has also developed a strong open ecosystem of third parties, the McAfee Security Innovation Alliance (SIA), which the company describes as a critical component in empowering its customers to address all stages of the threat defense lifecycle. To simplify security management, share threat intelligence and automate remediation, both McAfee products and its third-party ecosystem are connected through ePO and DXL. Presently, there are more than 135 partners in McAfee's Security Innovation Alliance and more than 30 partners who integrated or plan to integrate with DXL.

According to McAfee, it protects "...more than 86 million corporate endpoints daily, including 85% of the world's largest banks and Fortune 100 firms and more than 292 million consumer endpoints." Tony Massimini says, "Frost & Sullivan believes that, as a newly independent company, McAfee has strong momentum and a well-defined long-term growth strategy that positions the company well for future growth and success in endpoint security."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows the Global Growth Excellent Leadership Award to the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. It recognizes the superiority of the product/service as well as the overall customer, purchase, ownership, and service experience offered, which has resulted in the recipient company seeing above-market growth and greater share of wallet. The award lauds the growth, diversification, and sustainability strategies of the company.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About McAfee

McAfee is one of the world's leading independent cybersecurity companies. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make the world a safer place. Learn more at http://www.mcafee.com/

McAfee and ePolicy Orchestrator are trademarks or registered trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the US and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Estefany Ariaga

P: 210.477.8469

F: 210.348.1003

E: Estefany.Ariaga@frost.com