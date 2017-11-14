1World Online and Bitfury Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Blockchain-based Solutions to the Media and Publishing Industry

PALO ALTO, California, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --1World Online, the blockchain-powered engagement and revenue platform for publishers and brands, and Bitfury, the world's leading full service Blockchain technology company, announced today a strategic partnership to create blockchain-based solutions for the burgeoning media and publishing industry. 1World's expansive customer base of 12 million total users will witness the benefits of this collaboration immediately.

The new partnership will leverage Bitfury's expertise in designing and implementing full scale Blockchain applications to develop blockchain-based solutions where publishers, their audiences and advertisers all benefit from the use of 1WO Media tokens and the underlying decentralized blockchain ecosystem. 1World Online will license Bitfury's new Exonum platform, an open source enterprise-grade blockchain framework, to keep collected data such as user responses to questions and associated meta data.

"As the leader in Bitcoin-mining and blockchain solutions, Bitfury is an ideal partner that offers unparalleled blockchain capabilities for asset management and security," said Alex Fedosseev, Founder and CEO of 1World Online. "The Exonum platform is a highly-scalable solution, which will help build a solid blockchain infrastructure in the next version of the 1World platform. "

"We are thrilled to partner with 1World Online to bring the Exonum platform to 1World's decentralized token-based model," said Marat Kichikov, General partner of Bitfury Capital. "The opportunity to provide a solution for the MediaTech industry proves that our technology extends well beyond the government, banks and insurance industries we currently serve."

This strategic partnership comes in conjunction with 1World Online's current Initial Coin Offering (ICO) that continues until the end of November. 1WO token is an internal cryptocurrency circulated inside the ecosystem that 1World Online has created to reward engagements and provide attractive advertising and research options for agencies and brands. For a convenient exchange of 1WO tokens into fiat and other popular cryptocurrencies various options will be supported upon the ICO completion.

About 1World Online

1World provides blockchain-powered engagement and monetization tools for publishers and brands along with access to its syndicated library of content, ongoing organic market research, online advertising and promotion capabilities, and insightful end-user analytics. 1World is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has offices and representatives in theUSAEast Coast, Europe,India,Japan,Ukraine.

About Bitfury Group

The Bitfury Group is the leading full service Blockchain technology company and one of the largest private infrastructure providers in the Blockchain ecosystem. The Bitfury Group develops and delivers both the software and the hardware solutions necessary for businesses, governments, organizations and individuals to securely move an asset across the Blockchain. The expertise of The Bitfury Group ensures successful, easy, fast, secure and cost-effective connectivity to the Blockchain. The Bitfury Group is a global team of experts in technology, business, communications, security and civil society. The Bitfury Group believes the Blockchain can and will open new doors for global economic opportunity and prosperity, and its mission is to create and advance Blockchain applications that will further promote innovation and the advancement of the peer-to peer economy.

