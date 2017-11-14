Hemp-based CBD Industry Continues to Show Enormous Growth Potential

PALM BEACH, Florida, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In a burgeoning market already worth north of $130 million in the United States alone according to the Hemp Business journal, major players in the hemp industry are focused on continued growth as progress is made in legislature, as well as in product development as key leaders are enhancing products and educating new consumer bases. A spokesman for Vote Hemp also estimated there are likely up to 100 hemp cannabidiol brands, as well as hundreds more growers and processors that focus on producing hemp-based CBD. Part of the reason for the massive growth is that many businesses find it's easier to simply purchase wholesale CBD extracts from another company that's taken care of the growing and extraction process, and then re-bottle oils and tinctures with their own brand. Demand for hemp-based cannabidiol has skyrocketed, especially since a 2013 CNN report about the success in Colorado of Charlotte's Web, a CBD product that helped a young epileptic girl control her seizures. Active in the industry on some level of production includes: Hemp, Inc. (OTC: HEMP), SugarMade Inc. (OTC: SGMD), THC BIOMED INTL LT (OTC: THCBF) (CSE: THC), Medical Marijuana Inc. (OTC: MJNA), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OTC: OGRMF) (TSX-V: OGI)

Hemp, Inc.(OTC: HEMP) a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with the largest multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Hemp University, LLC will hold its most vital and anticipated educational symposium of the year. Hemp Money Event: Economics, Lessons & Planning for 2018. The symposium will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2017 from 8:30am to 5:00pm EST at the Shrine Club (320 Airport Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804). Attendees will learn the economics of growing industrial hemp for fiber, seeds, and CBD; learn from mastery POD growers about their experiences and lessons learned; and, learn how to prepare for the 2018 industrial hemp growing season with a well-defined blueprint for success. Read this and more news for HEMP athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/hemp.html.

The Hemp Money Event: Economics, Lessons & Planning for 2018 is Hemp University's last event of 2017 and it's the fourth of seven certification classes. Attendees will receive 6-credits for attending this educational event. Rick Rainbolt, President of Hemp University, LLC, said, "Our goal at Hemp University, Inc. is to help individuals who are completely committed to achieving the very highest standards in this emerging and profitable industry become successful. Our team has worked endlessly to bring our attendees the best possible speakers, trainers and coaches. I feel this last event of the year (The Hemp Money Event: Economics, Lessons & Planning for 2018) has the strongest line-up of speakers and will be our biggest and best event of 2017 yet. Our line-up faculty of Mastery POD growers and farmers will be sharing not only their growing strategies, but also their vital mistakes, which are crucial for those individuals looking to get involved in growing industrial hemp."

According to Rainbolt, this particular educational event is designed to give attendees the 'final piece' of the 'Industrial Hemp Formula' to success. As noted under the coursework description, "The economics effects all phases of your business and is one of the main drivers of why we are involved. In addition, learning from our 2017 growers can save you thousands or maybe even save your business. Finally, with this new information, you can more accurately plan for the 2018 growing season."

"We hold these events to help landowners, farmers and entrepreneurs add a new viable and profitable income stream by maximizing their per-acre crop revenue and to create American jobs," said Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP). "The industry's latest estimates predict the entire U.S. hemp industry could grow to $1.8 billion in sales by 2020, largely driven by hemp foods, body care and CBD-based products. North Carolina is starting to become a formidable player in the field, with some of the biggest influencers in the industry interested in this business. Those who win big in the industrial hemp industry are the ones who commit to nothing less than excellence and work together as a team and our industrial hemp educational symposiums are amazing vehicles to help foster this."

The master growers will share their actual experiences, the latest reliable information in growing industrial hemp in North Carolina; their growing strategies and techniques in addition to sharing vital mistakes to learn from.

To buy tickets for Hemp University's December 2nd Hemp Money Event 'Economics, Lessons & Planning for 2018' and to learn more about the line-up of Master Growers and Farmers, coaches and trainers who will be facilitating visit here .

SugarMade Inc. (OTC: SGMD) closed up over 16% on Monday with over 4.4 million shares traded by the market close. This month Sugarmade announced a realignment of its business direction and outlines negotiations currently underway to significantly expand its business operations within the fast growing cannabis sector. The Company had entered into late stage negotiations with two companies regarding possible acquisition or merger and has entered into other discussions with potential financing sources to facilitate these transactions. "We are especially excited because the cannabis-related acquisition will be highly accretive to share value for current holders of Sugarmade. With California legalization of cannabis only about 60 days away, we are very pleased to be expanding our operations in several different ways," commented Jimmy Chan, CEO of Sugarmade. "The successful completion of this acquisition will make Sugarmade one of the largest, if not the largest, publically traded supplier to the hype-growth cannabis sector. We have already begun to make an impact on the sector through the pending introduction of BudLife', the world's first patented storage containers for long-term cannabis storage."

THC BIOMED INTL LT (OTC: THCBF) (CSE: THC.CN) last week announced the closing of eight draw down of $300,000 from its previously announced investment agreement with Alumina Partners (Ontario) Ltd. On Nov. 8, 2017, the company issued to Alumina 513,698 units at a price of 58.4 cents per unit for total proceeds of $300,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the company for a period of 36 months from closing at a price of 91.25 cents per share. The proceeds raised through the private placement will be used toward general working capital and expansion of THC's facilities and production. This brings the total raised through the Alumina private placements to $1.8-million.

Medical Marijuana Inc. (OTC: MJNA) yesterday announced that its subsidiary Kannaway, LLC, the first hemp lifestyle network to offer cannabidiol (CBD) hemp botanical products, is recognizing its second pair of Brand Ambassadors to reach the company's Presidential Elite rank. Randy and Samantha Schroeder have achieved Presidential Elite status, which requires achieving a minimum of 700,000 in sales per month. Randy and Samantha have been recognized numerous times for their efforts to educate others about Kannaway'scannabidiol (CBD) hemp oil products. "We are proud of Randy and Samantha's success," said KannawayCEO Blake Schroeder. "Their commitment and drive sets an example we all can learn from. We are so thankful to have Randy and Samantha as a part of the Kannawayfamily."

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OTC: OGRMF) (TSX-V: OGI.V) recently announced it is ready to take advantage of the sale of cannabis edibles and concentrates. "We have the infrastructure and capabilities in place to produce significant quantities of edible and concentrate based products," said Greg Engel, CEO, Organigram. "This means we will be able to diversify our product offerings providing consumers with a wide-range of traditional and new product choices when they are approved for use," he said. Engel said Organigram anticipated the evolution of the recreational marijuana market would eventually include edibles and concentrates. To ensure Organigram would be ready for the market growth from edibles, the company entered into an exclusive agreement last year with TGS Colorado (TGS), a vertically integrated seed-to-sale conglomerate generally regarded as having the best-in-class technological expertise in extract technology. This arrangement focuses on leveraging TGS's product development knowledge and provides exclusive Canadian access to industry-leading intellectual property, technology, engineering, retail design, product formulations and packaging. "This strategic partnership certainly gives Organigram a significant competitive advantage in the developing Canadian market," said Engel.

