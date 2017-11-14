Massive Demand for Lithium Surges With Steady Growth in Electric Vehicles

PALM BEACH, Florida, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The seemingly unstoppable and rapid growth in the lithium market is due to large part in the increasing popularity of electric vehicles and a more significant switch to lithium than originally anticipated. As the industry continues to develop, experts are forecasting increased project investment to boost production, increase new patent activity and ultimately drive revenues throughout the next four to five years. Demand for the metal is forecast to triple by 2025, and according to consultancy CRU, prices for lithium carbonate, used in lithium-ion battery cathodes, have more than doubled since 2015. The rapidly unfolding EV revolution is set to boost prices even higher. Active in the lithium market today includes: Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC: ALYI), Liberty One Lithium Corp. (OTC: LRTTF) (TSX-V: LBY), Nemaska Lithium Inc. (OTC: NMKEF) (TSX: NMX), FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), Rio Tinto plc (NYSE: RIO), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD)

Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC: ALYI) today announced new partnership developments advancing the company's strategy to become a recognized brand name within the lithium ion battery market. The strategy is built on the company's portfolio of ten lithium technology patents . Detailed information on each of the patents is available on the United States Patent and Trademark (USPTO) website. Alternet specifically sought out and obtained the technology portfolio to deliver stable, safe, long duration power in high impact operating systems. The Alternet lithium technologies were originally developed to provide a stable, long-lasting and safe solution for the growing electric vehicle (EV), and Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) market in addition to the portable power (PP) market for the growing number of personal electronic devices. Among other features, the Alternet lithium technologies expand the operating temperature window of lithium-ion batteries compared to currently available lithium-ion batteries thus improving safety by reducing the risk of combustion and also improving efficiency by reducing or eliminating a supplemental battery cooling function. The battery cooling efficiency is particularly valuable in the EV and HEV market. In partnership with the original developer of the lithium patents, the technologies were tested in cooperation with Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. and UBE Industries, Ltd., the primarily source of batteries for Sanyo Electric Co, Ltd.Read this and more news for Alternet Systems at:http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/alyi.html.

Alternet's business strategy is to partner with prominent third parties producing products and services that require stable, safe, long duration power in high impact operating systems. Within such partnerships, Alternet and each partner will together develop an integrated solution that includes a power component based on Alternet's lithium technology. Alternet management has an extensive background in military industrial solutions. The original technology developer did not concentrate on military applications. The combination of Alternet's military background and high potential of the technology for applicability in military solutions presents a promising partnership development opportunity. At the same time, Alternet is also developing partnerships separate from the military industrial sector to include the EV and HEV partners. Several potential partners participated in Alternet's vetting process when identifying and selecting a technology to acquire as the foundation of the company's strategy to bring a stable, safe, long duration power solution to market for high impact operating systems. Partnership announcements are anticipated to be forthcoming soon.

As illustrated in a corporate filing from this summer, ALYI executed an agreement to

exclusively license ten U.S. Patented lithium battery technologies* with an option to acquire the ten U.S. Patents., two of which originally awarded to Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) covering usage of its Stabilife fluorinated electrolyte salts for lithium-ion batteries - Polyfluorinated Boron Cluster Anions for Lithium Electrolytes, US Patent 7,311,993 and 7,348,103. According to Air Products, large-scale manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries is ramping up due to the increased demand in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and energy storage systems. In response, the demand of industrial gases to enhance production efficiency and final product quality is expanding to meet manufacturer's needs.

In other lithium developments of note in the markets today:

Liberty One Lithium Corp. (OTCQB: LRTTF) (TSX-V: LBY.V) recently announced that drilling has commenced at its Pocitos West property in Northern Argentina. The operational team moved quickly to secure and mobilize a drilling rig and all related equipment. Commensurate with the Company's focus on its strong leadership team, the Company has deployed to site Monty McNeil, the Company's Senior Engineering and Operations Manager. With operations underway, on-site determination by the team will assess initial findings from the brine samples at specific depths, as defined by geophysics and drill hole logging. If warranted, the team may elect to case the primary well for monitoring, and drill an adjacent rotary/core hole for pumping tests. Once the initial well is at depth and down-hole geophysics logging and depth-specific packer sampling have been completed, the drilling equipment will be moved to the second target to undertake preliminary wide-area sampling of the salar basin characteristics.

Nemaska Lithium Inc. (OTCQX: NMKEF) (TSX: NMX.TO) recently announced an update on the lithium hydroxide production coming from its Phase 1 Plant. Nemaska Lithium has produced an inventory of lithium sulfate from spodumene concentrate coming from the Whabouchi Mine. The processing of this lithium sulfate into battery grade lithium hydroxide commenced last week at the Phase 1 Plant. The first tonne of this lithium hydroxide is expected to be shipped to a customer in November 2017. This milestone will mark the beginning of the qualification of Nemaska Lithium as a new supplier of lithium salts for the lithium ion battery market. Read more here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/nemaska-lithium-processes-lithium-sulfate-103000651.html

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) came to a close up 1.78% on Monday with over 1.4 million shares traded throughout the day. The company recently said it would invest $300 million investment to double its lithium production in Argentina by 2019, its local affiliate said in a statement. The investment in Catamarca province will more than double its output of lithium to 40,000 metric tonnes per year in two years, unit Minera del Altiplano said. Catamarca province Governor Lucia Corpacci said the agreement would need to be approved by the province's legislature.

Rio Tinto plc (NYSE: RIO) is said to be mulling the acquisition of a $5bn (£3.8bn) stake in a Chilean lithium producer as demand for the metal surges due to its use in electric car batteries. Rio is close to buying a 32% stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM), one of the world's largest producers of lithium, from Canada's Potash Corp, the Australian Financial Review reported, citing Chilean publication El Mostrador. Rio's main exposure to lithium is through its 100%-owned lithium and borates mineral project in Jadar, Serbia, which is still in the early stages of development. Read more here

DISCLAIMER:MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels.MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein.MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities.The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material.All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release.MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers.Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated forty one hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Alternet Systems, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party.MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



