

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Tuesday morning despite a weak U.S. dollar and lingering concerns about tax reform delays.



Remarks on monetary policy and interest rates will be in focus today at the European Central Bank's conference in Frankfurt.



European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will participate in a panel discussion titled 'At the heart of policy: challenges and opportunities of central bank communication.'



These may be among the final public comments from Yellen, who was passed over for re-appointment by President Trump.



Gold was down $4 at $1274 an ounce.



