Amid growing energy needs, the global energy system is set to undergo sweeping changes triggered by a sharp decline in the cost of renewables, which continue to gradually erode traditional ways of meeting energy demand. In its latest report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) says that over the next 25 years, the world's energy needs will be met first by renewables and natural gas, with solar as the cheapest energy generation source.

According to the IEA annual publication the World Energy Outlook 2017, the global energy system will be shaped by four major forces over the next two decades: the United State's rise as world's oil and gas leader, accelerated deployment of renewables on the wings of falling prices, growing share of electricity in the energy mix, and ...

