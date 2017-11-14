Global Gene Corp Announces Pioneering Collaboration to Accelerate Research into Cancers in South Asian and Indian Populations

CAMBRIDGE, England, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Gene Corp today announced a collaboration with The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC - James), Department of Radiation Oncology, to develop a better understanding of rare cancers in South Asian and Indian populations. The collaboration with the OSUCCC - James reinforces Global Gene Corp's vision of focusing on personalized healthcare data at a global level.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/603334/Global_Gene_Corp_Logo.jpg )



The collaboration will be to molecularly profile tumors using cutting edge technology utilized in the laboratory of Arnab Chakravarti, M.D., at the OSUCCC - James. Global Gene Corp will provide access to longitudinal, genomics data, insights and analytics for unexplored patient populations in South Asians.

"To help fight cancer, one has to build a representative and unique perspective that leads to novel insights. India and South East Asia have different manifestations of cancer compared to cancers that are considered rare in the West. We aim to study why" says Chakravarti, chairman of the department of radiation oncology at the OSUCCC - James. Chakravarti's laboratory research efforts are recognized at an international level. His novel work is the reason why Chakravarti was recently appointed to the National Cancer Institute (NCI) Advisory Board. He is the first radiation oncologist to ever be appointed to such a position.

"Using a high-throughput approach to understand the drivers for a variety of rare and common cancers will allow us to truly develop insights that will lead to personalized medicine for patients," said Sumit Jamuar, chairman and chief executive officer of Global Gene Corp. "By working with under-represented populations, both organizations can fill in key gaps needed for discovery with global applications, while simultaneously helping people in South Asian and Indian populations."

About Global Gene Corp

Global GeneCorpis an innovative genomics data platform and applications company, focused on building a longitudinal, genomics data foundation and insights for under-explored patient populations. The company works with stakeholders in the healthcare eco-system and has partnerships with over 51 leading healthcare and genomics institutions. The company's research and development facility is located in theWellcomeGenome Campus inHinxton, Cambridge UK, with offices in Boston, Singapore and India.