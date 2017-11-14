Yale Summer Program Offers Seven Unique Sessions for High School Leaders

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Yale Young Global Scholars Program (YYGS) is excited to announce a new summer session with the release of its 2018 application! YYGS is a highly selective academic leadership program for high school sophomores and juniors from around the world. In 2018, YYGS plans to offer six summer sessions on Yale's campus in New Haven as well as a summer session at Yale Center Beijing in China. For more information, visit globalscholars.yale.edu.

The online application is available now and the deadline to apply is February 6, 2018. Need-based financial aid is available. Apply here: https://apply.globalscholars.yale.edu/apply/.

The new session in Beijing will offer interdisciplinary programming focused on "Asia in the 21st Century." Hosted and administered at Yale Center Beijing, the session is geared towards high school students interested in gaining a deeper understanding of the unique economic, development, and security challenges within the Asia region. This is the third year YYGS is offering a session in China, but the first time it is doing so during the summer.

In addition to the session in Beijing, which will run from July 26 - August 8, YYGS will continue to offer the following sessions on Yale's campus:

Applied Science & Engineering (ASE): June 17 - June 30

- International Affairs & Security (IAS): June 17 - June 30

- Frontiers of Science & Technology (FST): July 8 - July 21

- Sustainable Development & Social Entrepreneurship (SDSE): July 8 - July 21

- Biology & Biomedical Science (BBS): July 27 - August 9

- Politics, Law & Economics (PLE): July 27 - August 9

While attending YYGS at Yale, participants have the opportunity to experience the collegiate atmosphere by studying in Yale's lecture halls and classrooms, meeting and engaging with world-renowned professors, and residing in Yale's historic residential colleges. "Yale is committed to educating global leaders," said YYGS Executive Director Ted Wittenstein. "YYGS furthers this initiative by educating high school students from around the world. This is an excellent opportunity for bright young leaders to explore new and exciting ideas, hone their abilities to think critically and flexibly, and engage productively with a diverse group of peers. Students learn invaluable skills that are essential for their educational and career goals."

In all sessions, students attend lectures by Yale faculty, as well as smaller seminars taught by Yale undergraduate and graduate students.

