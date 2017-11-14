NEW YORK, 2017-11-14 14:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Advisors, LLC (the "Company" or "LifeSci"), the leading international investor relations and corporate communications firm dedicated to the life sciences sector, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Feffer as Managing Director. Mr. Feffer will serve as a Relationship Manager and will contribute to managing new and existing client relationships in the medtech and biotech industries.



Jeremy brings 15 years of experience in healthcare to LifeSci, both as a sell-side equity research analyst and as an investor relations advisor. He covered Medical Devices and Diagnostics companies across the entire market cap spectrum as an analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald and Oppenheimer. He began his career covering Healthcare Services at Bank of America. As the founder of Whalebone Advisory, Jeremy built extensive experience developing and executing investor relations strategies for pre-IPO and publicly-traded healthcare companies and counseling senior executives on Wall Street engagement, including capital markets activities, guidance philosophy, earnings preparation, and corporate access plans. Jeremy earned an MBA in Finance from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University, a Diploma in Economics from the London School of Economics, and a BA in Economics and Political Science from the University of Chicago.



Jeremy presently serves on the boards of the Edgemont Community Council and of the Fraternal Order of Bendin-Sosnowicer. He lives in Westchester with his wife and two children.



"We are pleased to add Jeremy to our growing team," said Michael Rice, President and Co-Founder of LifeSci Advisors. "He is a capital markets and investor relations expert with 15 years of experience in the Life Sciences sector. We look forward to leveraging Jeremy's expertise and expansive network of investor contacts as we continue to attract top talent to provide counsel and support our client companies."



"I am thrilled to join this extraordinary team of talented individuals that LifeSci has built," said Mr. Feffer. "I look forward to helping the leading integrated healthcare investor relations firm expand its presence into Medical Devices and Diagnostics."



LifeSci has offices in Israel, UK and Switzerland, as well as multiple North American locations. The firm's capabilities include Corporate Access, Equity Research, Corporate Communications, KOL Events, Corporate Governance, Capital Markets Solutions, and Public Relations.



LifeSci Advisors, LLC (www.lifesciadvisors.com) is the largest investor relations consultancy in the life sciences industry, founded to provide companies with a multi-faceted approach to investor communications and outreach. With a global focus and reach, the firm provides the highest quality service for its clients through its deep sector specialization. LifeSci's team of MDs and PhDs enables the firm to better understand clients' R&D, regulatory and commercial strategies, and its team of financial services, investor relations and public relations specialists helps clients effectively communicate to the marketplace. This combination of life sciences, financial services, and investor relations competencies allows LifeSci Advisors to provide an invaluable and unique service offering to clients.



LifeSci Partners (www.lifescipartners.com) is the leading provider of consulting services in the areas of investor relations, public relations, corporate communications and capital markets advisory. Combining deep domain expertise in the life sciences with decades of experience in capital markets and public relations, LifeSci Partners delivers unparalleled services to life sciences companies globally.



