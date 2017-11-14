Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC Surgutneftegas (SGGD) OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' 14-Nov-2017 / 14:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. OJSC "Surgutneftegas" has disclosed the Quarterly Report for IIIQuarter 2017. Websites used to post the Report: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 A copy of the quarterly report is provided upon request of an interested party for a fee that shall not exceed the costs of making such copy. Date when the Issuer published the text of the Quarterly Report on the website: 14 November, 2017 ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: QRT TIDM: SGGD Sequence No.: 4843 End of Announcement EQS News Service 629007 14-Nov-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2017 08:11 ET (13:11 GMT)