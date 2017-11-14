

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) released earnings for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $641.44 million, or $1.00 per share. This was up from $549.79 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $8.76 billion. This was up from $8.29 billion last year.



The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $641.44 Mln. vs. $549.79 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.7% -EPS (Q3): $1.00 vs. $0.83 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.5% -Revenue (Q3): $8.76 Bln vs. $8.29 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.14 to $1.16 Full year EPS guidance: $3.91 to $3.93



