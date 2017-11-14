REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- Qwilt, a leading provider of content delivery and open caching solutions, announced today that Verizon has chosen Qwilt's Open Caching solution as a next-generation content and application delivery platform that will both improve Quality of Experience (QoE) and enable new applications like AR, VR, and 4K Live Streaming. By deploying Qwilt's Open Caching solution, Verizon can better scale its global network in response to the dramatic growth of streaming video.

"As demand for data and video services increases, Qwilt's open caching solution helps our network meet today's demand as well as creates the scalable network necessary for the future," said Lee Hicks, Vice President of Network Planning for Verizon. "In fact, we've already seen a 20 percent reduction in core traffic in markets where the Qwilt solution is deployed."

"Internet Service Providers are looking for solutions to scale their networks in response to the phenomenal growth of online video," said Alon Maor, CEO and co-founder of Qwilt. "Qwilt's open caching solution results in an open architecture and an intelligent network for content and application delivery. We're excited to work with Verizon to extend the reach and scale of our open caching solution and meet growing demand for online video services."

Qwilt's open cache solution is engineered specifically for high performance and scalable content delivery in the demanding environment of high-capacity operator networks. Qwilt's solution is delivered as a fully managed service to speed deployment and streamline ongoing operation. The broader operator organization -- including network planning, engineering and operations teams -- benefit from comprehensive analytics, which offer insights into growth trends and network performance. By relying on open caching for content delivery at the network edge, operators can substantially improve network efficiency.

About Qwilt

Qwilt's unique Edge Cloud Platform and Open Caching software solutions help Internet service providers address the dramatic growth of streaming media on their networks and the need for a low latency, high scale infrastructure to support future applications. Qwilt's cloud managed open platform, running on commodity compute and storage infrastructure and deployed close to consumers, creates a massively distributed Edge Cloud that supports applications such as Open Caching, 4K Live Streaming, AR, VR, Self- Driving Cars and IoT.

A growing number of the world's leading cable, telecom and mobile service providers rely on Qwilt to optimize their networks to support growing consumer demand for online video content as a primary entertainment source.

Qwilt is a founding member of the Streaming Video Alliance, a new industry forum building the open architecture for streaming. Founded in 2010 by industry veterans from Cisco and Juniper, Qwilt is backed by Accel Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Cisco Ventures, Disruptive, Innovation Endeavors, Marker and Redpoint Ventures. Learn more at www.qwilt.com.

