SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- MOVE Guides, a technology leader that helps HR teams move their employees around the world, today announced details of its new strategic alliance with Team Relocations Group. The alliance includes the integration of MOVE Guides innovative technology platform with Team Relocation Group's global infrastructure and service delivery excellence.

Headquartered in the UK with operations and offices worldwide, Team Relocations Group is a global relocation company that owns shipping brands including Pickfords, Excess Baggage Company, QMM and Anglo Pacific; Destination Service Providers; Team Relocations; and a payment processing center. With more than 30 years of relocation industry experience, the group has 34 operating locations across 13 countries and over 1,400 employees worldwide.

Brynne Kennedy, Founder and CEO of MOVE Guides, commented, "MOVE Guides is the leading software company for the mobile workforce. We provide HR and global mobility professionals with a system of record for their mobile employees, a single view of their mobile workforce and supply chain data and the corresponding analytics to support decision making and drive best-in-class employee experiences. Our alliance with Team Relocations Group enhances our back-office relocation operations, bringing additional breadth onto the MOVE Guides platform, and advancing our mission to provide an exceptional experience to all mobile employees."

The alliance combines staff, processes and infrastructure from MOVE Guides with the Team Relocations Group for seamless coordination of service delivery and payments. Enhanced expense management through a dedicated payment and invoicing center are among the benefits gained via the alliance. MOVE Guides customers will also benefit from increased volume and scale across our supply chain, ensuring the most competitive rates for services provided to mobile employees.

Kennedy added, "Our alliance enables MOVE Guides to continue to accelerate our platform development while leveraging the decades of experience and extensive global infrastructure of the Team Group of companies. Our infrastructure, capabilities and expertise now far exceed that of other players in the market, giving our customers the most robust on and offline experiences for the complete mobile workforce."

Customer feedback to the alliance has been positive and many customers are already operating under the new alliance.

"Our customers are facing complex challenges as their number of mobile employees continues to grow and the definition of a mobile employee widens. On top of that, we see a drive within organizations to increase the adoption of technology while working to simultaneously reduce costs," Kennedy said. "They rely on MOVE Guides to provide efficiencies through data and automation, plus traditional hands-on support for employees and their families. This alliance represents a major shift for the global mobility market and a win-win for our customers."

About MOVE Guides

MOVE Guides powers global business with the first cloud-based software platform designed for the growing mobile workforce. Industry leading companies rely on our Talent Mobility Cloud to deliver their global mobility programs across more than 190 countries with increased operational efficiencies, trusted compliance and engaging employee experiences. MOVE Guides' philanthropic initiative -- Mobility4All -- provides opportunities for those fleeing poverty and conflict by moving to new locations.

Backed by New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital, MOVE Guides is headquartered in San Francisco and London, with offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC.