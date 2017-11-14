VistaInsight Provides End-to-End Transport Assurance and C-RAN Service Assurance for a seamless transformation of mobile radio networks to NFV-based 5G networks.

InfoVista, the leading provider of network performance orchestration solutions for a better connected and collaborative world, today announced the launch of Xhaul and C-RAN Service Assurance capabilities for its Service Assurance platform, VistaInsight. Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) can benefit from VistaInsight to assure end-to-end transport (Xhaul) QoS over their NFV-based next generation network, including centralized RAN (C-RAN) assurance, leveraging InfoVista's leadership in assuring fixed and mobile backhaul networks. This paves the way for seamless transformation of mobile radio networks to NFV-based 5G networks.

With continuing rollout of digital services and the imminent deployment of 5G technology, mobile networks are evolving to dynamic and hybrid (physical and virtualized) digital networks, with a high dependency on underlying transport QoS. The forthcoming technology of network-slicing that will support enterprise and industry-vertical SLAs, as well as always-available, high reliability, low latency IoT services, requires greater performance from underlying transport networks, whether IP/Ethernet, microwave or optical.

VistaInsight's transport SLA capabilities, together with real-time analytics, offer deep insight and rich management of 5G-specific metrics, such as availability, reliability, latency and capacity, to guarantee services for network-slices, enterprises and industry verticals.

As multiple sources of customer data flow through the hybrid NFV based network, it is critical for MNOs to normalize and assess multi-technology and multi-vendor network performance in real-time. VistaInsight offers a unique solution for data normalization and real-time service assurance, in complex, hybrid environments.

VistaInsight meets MNOs' specific requirements for the successful monitoring of end-to-end Xhaul (fronthaul and backhaul) performance, focusing on providing the network operations team with the tools they need to accelerate problem detection and resolution in constantly evolving complex hybrid networks. In addition, it provides network engineering teams with the means to better plan and monitor network capacity.

"Mobile Network Operators are constantly under operational and financial pressure to cope with the exponential growth of mobile traffic for which centralized RAN (C-RAN) is being adopted to help increase network coverage, capacity and efficiency," said Cyril Doussau, VP, Service Assurance Strategy, InfoVista. "As a leader in service assurance, we are enabling customers with real-time and historic network analytics in an agile, cloud-based or on-premise service assurance platform. We are looking forward to share our expertise in assuring the performance of all-IP hybrid transport networks and to help mobile operators secure the success of their 5G deployment."

"Mobile Network Operators need to re-define the assurance strategy of their transport networks as 5G technologies are rolled out, by focusing on the QoS delivered by the mobile fronthaul and backhaul networks, in an end-to-end integrated fashion," said Monica Paolini, Principal, Senza Fili Consulting. "InfoVista addresses both network and service assurance for C-RAN and combined fronthaul and backhaul (Xhaul) as it is deployed to deliver high-throughput and low-latency services."

