Centric Software Unveils Centric 8 PLM V6.2

CAMPBELL, California, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Innovative, market-driven release focuses on high-volume product development efficiency, supply chain management and user productivity

Centric Software is proud to announce that Centric 8 PLM version 6.2 is now available. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/455901/Centric_Software_Logo.jpg )



Centric Software's latest Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) release is driven by feedback from Centric's Customer Advisory Board and customer innovation partners. New innovations include the debut of a Final Inspection Module, including a new mobile app, to evaluate and track final product quality prior to acceptance and delivery. Also new are market-leading innovative Bill of Materials (BOM) 'Sections' and 'Push' tools to enable users to work on hundreds of styles per season and at least 2 seasons simultaneously for fast and efficient high-volume development as well as enhanced user experience with upgraded business analytics capabilities.

Centric's new Final Inspection Module expands Centric PLM's digital transformation capabilities to the evaluation of final production goods prior to purchase order acceptance and product delivery. This new module allows brands and retailers to set acceptable quality levels and evaluation points for suppliers on a per product basis as quality evaluation criteria are linked to original product specifications. Evaluation criteria and results are communicated digitally via web or mobile app for complete, real-time transparency into both vendor performance and production output, prior to goods leaving the manufacturing site and transfer of ownership. This improves the quality of finished goods and minimizing the risk of receiving defective or poor-quality products. Today, this is mainly a paper-based offline process riddled with inefficiency.

"One of the critical factors for success for Tom Tailor is being able to provide our customer a highly desirable, high quality product.We decided to partner with Centric to help define the Final Inspection Module becausewe strongly believe that product quality is part of the overall product lifecycle; product quality is key to both keeping our customers happy but also feedback about product quality is key to continuous improvement for design, development and suppliers. With Centric's new Final Inspection Module, we will be able to take a closed loop approach to quality, ultimately supporting our overall digital transformation strategy and strengthening our market leading position," says Paul Krüsemann, Senior Manager Core Applications, Tom Tailor.

Available as a web, mobile and desk app, Centric's Final Inspection Module has both on and offline capabilities for slow to no internet connectivity with automatic syncing once back online to facilitate onsite factory visits and international travel.

New innovations have also been added to Centric PLM's core Product Specification module for high-volume design and development environments that require the simultaneous development of multiple styles and seasons. Centric's new BOM Sections and BOM Push tools allow users to isolate sections or components in a BOM and push out controlled updates en masse for fast, accurate BOM creation and changes. Tedious, non-value added work is eliminated, stress is greatly reduced and productivity dramatically improved with the increased control offered by these two new tools.

There are also new innovations designed to boost user productivity and improve user experience. Centric's Slicer is a business intelligence tool that works with live data across Centric PLM; the 6.2 update enhances user interface and makes it virtually training-free to speed user adoption. 6.2 Slicer boasts more powerful, faster analytic capabilities, deeper data tree analyses and color coding options to help users prioritize work, survey progress and identify problem areas.

"User experience and adoption have long been keystones of Centric's success. We work hand in hand with our customers daily to provide brands, retailers and manufacturers the most innovative enterprise solutions," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "Centric solutions go way beyond traditional PLM expectations to support our customers in achieving their strategic and operational digital transformation goals."

Centric PLM 6.2 includes dozens of other improvements and new tools. Contact us for more info.

Centric Software (http://www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in trend capitals around the world, Centric Software provides a Digital Transformation Platform for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (VIP) is a visual, fully digital collection of boards for touch-based devices like iPad, iPhone and large-scale, touch-screen televisions. Centric VIP transforms decision making and automates execution to truly collapse time to market and distance to trend. Centric's flagship product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality, and collection management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB packages extended PLM including innovative technology and key industry learnings tailored for small businesses.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Global Product Differentiation Excellence Award in Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM in 2016 and Frost & Sullivan's Global Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM Product Differentiation Excellence Award in 2012. Red Herring named Centric to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Centric is a registered trademark of Centric Software. All other brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.