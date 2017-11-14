SuperGreen SolutionsTouts International Sustainable Business Program

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SuperGreen Solutions/sup> (SGS), the rapidly growing, sustainability advisory business, announced the signing of master franchise licenses in Puerto Rico, Europe, the Caribbean, South America, and a six-country Middle Eastern group that includes Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain. SuperGreen Solutions is poised as a unique business model in a marketplace that is surging with a desire for sustainable, energy-efficient solutions - and the world is taking notice.

The presence of SuperGreen Solutions in Saudi Arabia, ranked 80 out of 80 inthe Global Green Economy Index (GGEI) 2016, signifies an important global breakthrough as nations from the top to the bottom of the GGEI make concerted efforts to pursue sustainability and energy efficient solutions. SGS stands as the world leader in advising global businesses as they drive towards sustainability while increasing revenue as a result of these efforts.

"Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries are among the top energy-consuming countries, per capita, worldwide, and are annually growing at a much higher rate than their Gross Domestic Product (GDP). To reduce this aggressive energy consumption, the Saudi government, through its Vision 2030 (roadmap for the kingdom's development and economic objectives for next 15 years),is commissioning ambitious strategic reform programs to diversify the economy, reduce dependency on oil, and significantly improve the current poor level of energy efficiency," said Khalid Al-Dawood, SuperGreen Solutions' Master License Partner, Saudi Arabia.



"Through this partnership with SuperGreen Solutions, Energy Efficiency Era Company will establish the first dedicated one-stop Saudi green and energy efficiency solutionscompany, tailored to Saudi Arabia's current and near-future energy efficiency improvement plans. This partnership is capitalizing on the size and attractiveness of this emerging market, and will be leveraging the expected incentives and large investments in this promising energy efficiency sector," said Al-Dawood.

SGS is leading global businesses through a comprehensive sustainability certification program, which is followed by advising newly certified businesses in promoting and marketing their coveted sustainability status. The result for the client is significant - a) lower operating costs; b) increased operating performance and improved employee morale; c) competitive differentiation that results in improved revenues; and d) the status of becoming a market leader.

"These programs were once seen as out-of-reach for all except the very large businesses, with a clash between the costs, time and efforts required to go Green and the ability to maintain business operations and retain jobs," said David Goodman, president of SuperGreen Solutions. "With SGS' comprehensive sustainability certification program, franchise owners function as certified sustainability advisors and lead program execution directly; addressing not only the building but also the business operations; allowing the client to reap the aforementioned four benefits of our unique program without a drain on staff resources."

SuperGreen Solutions has approximately 50 locations in 16 countries. The company has been ranked in the top 200 in Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500 (a ranking of top global franchises), among the Franchise Direct Top 100, #20 in Entrepreneur's 2017 "Top 100 New Franchises" listing, and has also been labeled a "Best for Vets" franchise. The company has been growing steadily since its inception in 2011.

Part of the UFG family of companies, SuperGreen Solutions has additional renewable energy franchise opportunities. You can find them represented at many domestic and international trade shows, including upcoming shows in Bahrain, Germany, Canada and Slovakia. Learn more about their green business solutions and franchise opportunities at www.SuperGreenSolutions.com.

About SuperGreen Solutions:

SuperGreen Solutions leads the green industry as the premier local business partner for driving revenue and lowering costs through green initiatives. SuperGreen Solutions offers a comprehensive sustainability program that delivers a unique combination of benefits to the client, including: lower operating costs; increased operating performance and improved employee morale; competitive differentiation that results in improved revenues; and becoming a market leader. SuperGreen Solutions executes the sustainability plan and remains as advisor to the company, providing marketing and promotional support, via a public relations toolkit, to promote the client's newly certified GREEN status.

