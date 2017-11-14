CN Utilizes FST Biometrics' In Motion Identification for Access Control

HOLON, Israel, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Railway implements leading visual identification system at Montreal headquarters

FST Biometrics announced today that it has successfully deployedthe In MotionIdentification (IMID) solution, integrated with Automatic Systems' SmartLane turnstiles, at CN's Montreal headquarters.

FST's contactless system is installed at all perimeter access points of the company's headquarters, as well as at the entrance of the corporate child daycare center.

Leading Canadian integrator Infynia Security directed the implementation and integration process at CN's headquarters, installing FST's award-winning IMID software and Automatic Systems' cutting-edge SmartLane turnstiles to provide access to its 3,000 employees, contractors and in specific cases, for visitors entering the company's headquarters in Montreal. Once users are registered, FST's IMID Access identifies each of them almost instantaneously, allowing users to enter and exit the facility without waiting, swiping a card, punching a code or presenting any documentation.

Automatic Systems' SmartLane optical turnstiles are being utilized together with IMID as the physical access component of the complete access control solution. Automatic Systems' turnstile solution helps prevent tailgating and ensures that foot traffic moves at an efficient pace.

"The accurate, frictionless and convenient nature of our in-motion identification solution were an excellent fit to meet CN's identification and secure access needs," said Arie Melamed, CMO of FST Biometrics. "We are pleased that a global transportation leader has implemented our system at the headquarters of its operations. We look forward to developing this relationship further in the future. We thank Infynia Security and Automatic Systems for collaborating on this complete secure access solution."

FST's IMID solutions have been implemented in a variety of venues including large innovative office buildings, residential complexes, pharmaceutical companies and high-security trade and production facilities.

About FST Biometrics

FST Biometrics is a leading In Motion Identification (IMID') solutions provider. FST's Visual Identification'technology offers speed and accuracy for a highly convenient user experience. IMID is ideal for a diverse range of applications, including access control and retail shopper experience personalization. IMID' solutions are a fusion of advanced Visual Identification' biometrics technologies. For more information, please visit http://www.fstbm.com.

