Clarins, Coty, Groupe Rocher and L'Oréal collaborate to share and increase sustainable practices and maximize shared value across their collective supply chains.

Four leaders in the beauty industry Clarins, Coty, Groupe Rocher, L'Oréal- and EcoVadis, the leader in supply chain sustainability ratings, announce the launch of "Responsible Beauty Initiative" (RBI). This initiative of the beauty industry is about accelerating and going a step further on ethical, social and environmental performance and progress throughout the beauty supply chain.

The Responsible Beauty Initiative brings together the global beauty industry in a collaborative effort to strengthen sustainable practices, improve environmental footprint and social impacts and maximize shared value across its collective supply chain.

It will amplify members' efforts to boost sustainability in their supply chains, while ensuring the suppliers of the industry have sound ethical, social and environmental business practices in place. The RBI will achieve these objectives by:

driving a common understanding of sustainability performance across the industry

sharing best practices and processes

leveraging common tools to create efficiencies and benefits for suppliers

The Responsible Beauty Initiative is built on a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) rating platform, operated by EcoVadis, as a common foundation for supplier assessment and interaction. Benefits include:

Engagement of suppliers via an independent expert, EcoVadis, who meets the highest standards of expertise, certifications on data security and confidentiality (ISO 27000), as well as experience with other sector initiatives, international presence and a multi-language platform.

Easy to use ratings and benchmarks of suppliers' CSR performance and practices on a 0 to 100 scale across four themes (environment, social, ethics and supply chain), based on a robust methodology that analyzes documents and multi-stakeholder inputs, and is based on international standards such as the Global Reporting Index (GRI), ISO 26000 and the Global Compact principles.

A thorough CSR assessment adapted to each supplier's sector, size and location, and a Scorecard of results for suppliers, with detailed feedback across all themes, and collaborative tools to help guide improvements.

Efficient and precise sharing of Scorecard results to multiple stakeholders (e.g. to any or all members of RBI, the EcoVadis network and beyond), to avoid duplicated efforts for suppliers.

"EcoVadis is impressed by the leadership and dedication to collaborate by these four companies," said Pierre-Francois Thaler, Co-CEO of EcoVadis. "As EcoVadis' fourth sector initiative, Responsible Beauty Initiative (RBI) will benefit from learnings of those who preceded them, including Together for Sustainability, E-Tasc and Railsponsible. RBI members are well-positioned to leverage their collaboration to create value and competitive advantage by advancing sustainability performance in its shared global supply chains."

The Responsible Beauty Initiative will address the unique opportunities and challenges of the beauty industry global supply chains and will aim to drive the continuous improvement of sustainability practices. The founding members will sign the charter to officially launch RBI and invite other companies and suppliers in the industry to join.

About Responsible Beauty Initiative

Responsible Beauty Initiative is an industry initiative focused on sustainable procurement. It was founded in Paris in 2017 by leading companies within the industry, Clarins, Coty, Groupe Rocher L'Oréal, to take sustainability throughout the beauty supply chain a step further. The vision of Responsible Beauty Initiative is a global beauty industry where all suppliers have in place good ethical, social, environmental and business practices. This initiative will accelerate Responsible Beauty Initiative members' efforts in boosting sustainability in their value chains, while creating benefits for suppliers. By using the EcoVadis sustainability ratings tool, members of Responsible Beauty Initiative aim to facilitate the Corporate Social Responsibility evaluations of their supplier network. Through this joint effort, members will engage suppliers more effectively and contribute to a more responsible beauty industry supply chain.

For additional information please contact rbi@ecovadis.com

To learn more about RBI, please visit www.responsiblebeautyinitiative.com

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the first collaborative platform providing sustainability ratings and performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Combining powerful technology and a global team of CSR experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use CSR ratings and scorecards are used by procurement teams to monitor environmental, social and ethical risks across 150 purchasing categories and 110 countries. In addition to RBI members, over 175 industry leaders such as Nestlé, GSK, Heineken, Michelin, Johnson Johnson, Schneider Electric, Salesforce, BASF, JLL, and Subway use EcoVadis to reduce risk, drive innovation and foster transparency and trust among over 35,000 trading partners. Learn more at ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114005210/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Ink

Abigail Holmes, 617-969-9192

aholmes@corporateink.com