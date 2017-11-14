Global Bioreactors Market 2017-2027

LONDON, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

5L-20L, 20L-200L, 200L-1500L, Above 1500L, Single-Use, Glass, Stainless Steel, Lab-Scale, Pilot-Scale, Full-Scale, R&D Departments, Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers, Contract Research Organizations, Other End-Users

The global bioreactors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2016, the full-scale production segment held the largest share in the global bioreactors market.

Report Scope

•Global Bioreactor market forecastsfrom2017-2027

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global bioreactor marketby type of material:

- Glass

- Stainless-Steel

- Single-Use Bioreactors

Each submarket is further broken down by region:North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global bioreactor marketby scale:

- 5L-20L

- 20L-200L

- 200L-1500L

- Above 1500L

Each submarket is further broken down by region:North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global bioreactor marketby usage:

- Lab-Scale Production

- Pilot-Scale Production

- Full-Scale Production

Each submarket is further broken down by region:North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global bioreactor marketby end-user:

- R&D Departments

- Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

- Contract Research Organizations

- Other End-Users

Each submarket is further broken down by region:North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:

- North America: the US and rest of North America

- Europe: France, Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific countries

- Rest of the World: Latin America, Middle East and African countries.

Each region is further broken down by type of material, usage, scale and end-user.

• Our study givesqualitative analysisof the bioreactors market. It discusses theDrivers and Restraintsthat influence this market as well as thePorter's Five Forces Analysisof the bioreactors market.

• Our study discusses theselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the bioreactors industry:

- Sartorius AG

- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

- Merck KGaA

- GE Healthcare

- Danaher Corporation

- Eppendorf AG

- Applikon Biotechnology Inc.

- Solaris Biotech

- Bioengineering AG

- Infors HT

List of Companies and Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Association of Clinical Research Organizations

Applikon Biotechnology Inc.

Bioengineering AG

Danaher Corporation

EMD Performance Materials

EMD Serono

Eppendorf AG

Essen BioScience Inc.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

GE Healthcare

GEA Pharma Systems

G-CON Manufacturing

Infors HT (U.S).

Merck KGaA

Merck Serono

MilliporeSigma

Pall Corporation

Pfizer

RoosterBio Inc

Sartorius AG

Solaris Biotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Xcellerex, Inc.

