WINTER PARK, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- A senior living choice is not one to be rushed. It is a decision that deserves thoughtful consideration and careful research, which can be made significantly easier thanks to the recent announcement of the "Caring Stars of 2018."

A total of 28 Holiday Retirement communities were included on this year's Caring.com list, which identifies the top-rated senior living communities nationwide based on consumer ratings and reviews posted on the leading senior care website. For the second consecutive year, Holiday Retirement, one of the largest senior living providers in the United States, led this year's distinguished awards.

In order to be considered for the 2018 Caring Stars award, a community must capture an average rating of 4.5 or higher (on a scale of 1 to 5) in at least 10 or more reviews from people considering senior living options, including assisted living and Alzheimer's care, while also meeting other top qualifying criteria for the honor. The Holiday Retirement independent senior living communities included on the list met these qualifications seamlessly.

"At Holiday Retirement, we take tremendous pride in our community management teams' dedication to providing the highest quality services and making a difference in the lives of older adults and their families," said Lilly Donohue, CEO at Holiday Retirement. "We are thrilled to celebrate alongside 28 of our independent communities -- 16 of which are two-year-in-a-row winners."

Holiday Retirement 2018 Caring Star communities include:

Apple Blossom* - Rogers, Arkansas

Ashley Park - Charleston, South Carolina

Augustine Landing* - Jacksonville, Florida

Desert Rose - Yuma, Arizona

Desoto Beach Club* - Sarasota, Florida

Devonshire Estates - Lenox, Massachusetts

Dogwood Terrace - Richmond, Virginia

Eagle Crest* - Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Fleming Point* - Rochester, New York

Haywood Estates* - Greenville, South Carolina

Illahee Hills* - Urbandale, Iowa

Lake Shore Commons - Wilmington, North Carolina

Mission Commons - Redlands, California

Niagara Village - Erie, Pennsylvania

Orchid Terrace* - St. Louis, Missouri

Peninsula - Gig Harbor, Washington

Shasta Estates - Redding, California

Sky Peaks* - Reno, Nevada

Sugar Valley Estates - Loveland, Colorado

The Camelot* - Hemet, California

The Seville* - Orem, Utah

The Tremont* - Oviedo, Florida

Valencia Commons* - Rancho Cucamonga, California

Walnut Park* - Visalia, California

Washington Commons* - Evans, Georgia

Wescourt* - Saginaw, Michigan

Westminster - Greenville, South Carolina

Woodlands Village - Bradenton, Florida

*Caring Star award winner for the second year in a row.

"Congratulations to Holiday Retirement and its 28 communities who are Caring Stars of 2018! They received many accolades from residents and their loved ones in reviews on Caring.com, helping them achieve this service excellence award," said Karen Cassel, CEO of Caring.com. "Being recognized as the 'Caring Stars of 2018' speaks volumes about the positive difference Holiday is making in serving seniors, and we join with Holiday in celebrating this accomplishment."

