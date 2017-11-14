New Datameer release, available on Amazon Web Services, separates compute and storage resources for agility, flexibility and independent elasticity



SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., 2017-11-14 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datameer, the leading big data preparation and exploration platform, today announced a new product offering architected specifically for the cloud that is integrated with, and delivered on, Amazon Web Services (AWS). With this new offering, Datameer on AWS will empower users with the agility, flexibility and elasticity they need to process their big data in the cloud. This move to the cloud continues to evolve Datameer's Hybrid Data Architecture, providing users with big data processing closest to the location of their data, whether in the cloud, on-premises or a hybrid approach.



A pioneer in the big data space, Datameer helps fuel businesses with trusted data, allowing analysts to create, curate and interactively explore their enterprise-scale data lakes in a single, agile platform. Now, leading enterprises utilizing Datameer such as Aetna, Comcast, Citibank, Vodafone, and others, can extend their big data architectures to the cloud with complete flexibility and confidence utilizing Datameer's superior security, governance and operationalization features.



Solving the Problem of Shadow Data Lakes in the Cloud



According to the Market Overview in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms, "Interest in cloud deployments will continue to grow…we expect this trend to continue, with the majority of new license buying (more than half) likely to be for cloud deployments by 2020."1 In another report, Gartner recommends that data and analytics leaders should "design [their] information architecture for the separation of storage and compute to take advantage of rich compute options for processing the data in object storage."2 With market shift in mind, enterprises have begun to turn to the cloud, first to manage their data, and now to address their analytics needs.



Through various initiatives, many organizations have unwittingly created "shadow" data lakes - massive reservoirs of stored data on the cloud - in places such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) - because of the availability of inexpensive storage and compute resources to be found there. This leaves these organizations with the dilemma of either moving data on-premises for processing and analysis or using more bare-bones Hadoop command line and scripting tools available from cloud providers - which can be daunting, expensive or both.



Datameer solves this issue by providing a newly architected big data preparation and exploration platform that incorporates a cloud-centric architecture and separates compute from storage, enabling on-demand use of services with full elasticity of each, fulfilling the promise of a hybrid architecture than can span cloud and on-premises resources.



"We've seen accelerated interest from customers in the last 18 months in moving their big data platforms to the cloud," said Christian Rodatus, CEO of Datameer. "Separating compute from storage is a leap forward for our hybrid data architecture and will provide tremendous flexibility for customers both in the cloud and on-premises."



A Hybrid Approach to Enterprise Data Strategy



With the introduction of its new solution on AWS, Datameer offers enterprises the ability to have a cloud-first strategy for data and analytics, and blend cloud and on-premises elements in a hybrid approach that lets organizations follow data gravity and deliver big data processing resources where it best makes sense. This enables organizations to intelligently deploy processing services close to where their data resides while eliminating excess movement of data, all in a single architecture that provides a seamless view of curated data and jobs.



Datameer for AWS is integrated with the following AWS services:



·Rapid deployment on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances ·Integration with Amazon Elastic Map Reduce (Amazon EMR) Hadoop ·Use of Amazon S3 for persistent storage and can import/export data with Amazon S3 ·A connector to Amazon Redshift for import/export of data ·Integration with Amazon Authentication and Access Control ·Control and billing integration with the AWS Management Console3 ·Available on AWS Marketplace for easy, single-click deployment4



Datameer's comprehensive suite of AWS-integrated features provides organizations with complete capabilities to prepare, explore and process big data from a variety of sources on an agile data architecture that delivers the flexibility and economies of scale from the cloud.



Industry-leading Datameer Capabilities with Complete Elasticity



A major advantage of cloud computing is elasticity - the ability to scale resources as needed and pay only for what is used. This provides the utmost flexibility for any big data processing needs.



Datameer for AWS separates compute and storage, using persistent Amazon S3 services to manage the data being processed. This enables Datameer on AWS to provide complete elasticity, letting users scale resources on-demand, based on the processing power and scale needed. For organizations with needs for big data burst processing or in industries where one needs to scale and contract resources due to seasonality (e.g. retail) or other spikes in demand, this provides the utmost flexibility and a cost model that works with those processing needs.



Learn More



To learn more about Datameer's move to the cloud, register now for the upcoming November 29th webinar: Tap the Power of the Cloud for Big Data and read more here. Datameer is also providing demonstrations of the Datameer platform at the upcoming AWS re:Invent conference in Las Vegas, NV, November 28th - 30th at Booth K23.



About Datameer Datameer is the agile enterprise big data platform that fuels faster, trusted data-driven insights anywhere. Datameer's advanced data preparation, exploration and governance functionality makes it easy to transform big data into curated data sets to feed any analytics initiative. Using a hybrid architecture that spans on-premises and the cloud, Datameer helps organizations deliver new insights in days and operationalize them immediately, increasing the agility and responsiveness of the analytics that drive the business. To learn more, visit: www.datameer.com.



1 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms, Rita L. Sallam et al, 16 February 2017, https://www.gartner.com/document/3611117



2 Gartner Predicts 2017: Data Distribution and Complexity Drive Information Infrastructure Modernization, Ted Friedman et al, 29 November 2016, https://www.gartner.com/document/3529121



3 Available in early 2018



4 Available by the end of 2017



Contact



Erin Hitchcock



Datameer, Inc.



PR Manager



erin.hitchcock@datameer.com