Dassault Aviation: Dassault Aviation welcomes the Mirage 2000-9 upgrade

Dassault Aviation welcomes the Mirage 2000-9 upgrade

Saint-Cloud, France, November 14, 2017 - Today, during the Dubai Airshow, the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces have announced their intention to sign with Dassault Aviation a contract for the upgrade of their Mirage 2000-9 fleet.

Dassault Aviation welcomes this decision and is grateful to the UAE authorities for their trust.

For more than 40 years, starting with the Mirage 5, Dassault Aviation has been honored to support the United Arab Emirates Air Force & Air Defence (UAE AF & AD) in all their missions to ensure the United Arab Emirates' sovereignty.

This historical partnership has led to the acquisition of the Mirage 2000 and the commendable Mirage 2000-9 programme.

The excellence of the aircraft and the success of the programme have been remarkably demonstrated with the very high availability of the Mirage 2000-9 and the high quality of its participation in international coalition operations.

"Dassault Aviation, which has been a reliable partner of the UAE for over 40 years, is fully committed to meet the operational requirements and to support the strategic challenges of the UAE AF & AD for the coming decades", has declared Eric Trappier, Chairman & CEO of Dassault Aviation.

About Dassault Aviation

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets and military drones. In 2016, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €3.6 billion. The company has 12,000 employees.

