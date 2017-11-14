Top-five Global Life Sciences Company Selects ArisGlobal Enterprise-Level Pharmacovigilance and Safety Platform

MIAMI, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ArisGlobal's LifeSphere Safety' Platform Provides Latest Advancements in AI and Cognitive Computing across All Organizational Business Units

ArisGlobal today announced that a top-five global life sciences company based in the U.S. selected ArisGlobal's LifeSphere Safety' cloud solution suite as its enterprise-level pharmacovigilance and safety platform to enhance their capabilities to deliver health and wellness outcomes to waiting patients around the globe and across all business units: pharmaceutical, medical devices and consumer packaged goods. The LifeSphere Safety platform includes:

LifeSphere Safety MultiVigilance: Comprehensive adverse event management system

LifeSphere Submissions Tracking: Outbound safety submissions tracking system

LifeSphere Intake and Triage: Global adverse event receipt and triage system

LifeSphere Central Coding: Centralized coding and dictionary management system

"For a number of years, each of this customer's three main businesses had its own custom-built safety solution, none of which could scale to the enterprise level across the entire organization or easily integrate with other systems," said Vikram Anand, Vice President at ArisGlobal. "Overall, each system had its own issues in terms of intake, dictionary management, reporting, and core safety system limitations. Any new regulatory change required in-house development from scratch for each system, which proved to be a very painful, expensive and time-consuming effort involving system integrators and other companies. Upgrades to each custom safety system required upgrades to any interfaces to complimentary third-party systems they were using."

Faced with the need for improved efficiency and productivity, the global life sciences company recognized it was time to standardize on a comprehensive, enterprise-level platform that would meet its growing complex requirements. After evaluating a number of possible vendors, the customer secured their decision of the LifeSphere Safety platform in large part because of the technology advancements which improve overall productivity, reduce total cost of ownership through a software as a service based delivery, leverage the open architecture and easy integration capabilities with third-party systems, all to achieve up to 20% gain in efficiency.

"Over the eighteen-month RFP process, we also won their confidence by providing quick and appropriate responses and showing our unwavering commitment at every level, at every stage, and with everyone they met -- our subject matter experts, business units and senior executives," said Sankesh Abbhi, Managing Director of ArisGlobal. "We were able to give them a best-practices-based platform to optimally serve their patients, meet the increasing demands from regulators, and keep informed about the safety of its medicinal products."

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is a visionary technology company that's transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. The ArisGlobal LifeSphereTM cognitive technology platform integrates machine-learning capabilities to automate the core functions of the product lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, our cognitive platform delivers actionable insights, boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenancy.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India and Japan. For more information, visit arisglobal.com or follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.